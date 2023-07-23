10 Bollywood Actors Who Starred In Famous Hollywood Movies

The days when Indian cinema and its faces were only there to entertain and attract Indian audiences are over. Indeed, over the years, this paradigm has shifted, positioning many Bollywood films as a staple in the West. Moreover, it is no surprise that with the spread of the Bollywood phenomenon globally, many Indian actors and actresses have also become recognizable faces in the rest of the world.

Undeniably, Hollywood is no exception to this trend. Many Bollywood actors have landed prominent roles in famous Hollywood franchises and won acclaim for their work. So here is the list of famous Hindi movie actors who have starred in Hollywood movies.

ten Amitabh Bachchan

Warner Bros.

Amitabh Bachchan a household name in Bollywood. In fact, when it comes to the list of acting credits Bachchan has racked up in Indian cinema, it is really long. Bachchan has so far starred in at least 196 films, many of which are, in fact, blockbusters. The actor also lent his acting skills to Hollywood as a character named Meyer Wolfsheim in O Great Gatsby, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in the lead. Although Bachchan thinks it wasn’t his Hollywood debut and just a friendly gesture, overall, Bachchan’s addition in the film was a watch-worthy treat for Bollywood fans.

9 Irfan Khan

Yash Raj Movies

Irfan Khan no doubt, he was a revered name in Bollywood and Hollywood. And so, unsurprisingly, Khan has few credits associated with his name in Hollywood projects. In 2006, the actor played the role of Ashoke Ganguli in the movie or namesake. Additionally, in 2008, Khan had a small role in the Oscar-winning film Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. And that’s not all: Khan has played an important role in major films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, the life of pi, jurassic worlde Hell.

8 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

ABC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas needs no introduction, neither in Bollywood nor in Hollywood. Having delivered top-notch performances in nearly 60 Bollywood projects, Chopra Jonas has delved into the uncharted realms of Hollywood and left an indelible impression there too. Recently, she was seen playing the lead role in the Prime Video project directed by the Russo brothers. citadel. In addition, she has also lent her skills to The resurrection of the matrixdirected by Dwayne Johnson Baywatch, love again e not romantic.

7 Deepika Padukone

primordial movies

Deepika Padukone a seasoned name in Bollywood, but a relatively new name in Hollywood. Padukone has established a career spanning almost three decades in Hindi cinema, although he made his debut in late Hollywood with Vin Diesel XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She starred as Serena Unger, a character who joins Xiang and is also the love interest of Xander Cage (Diesel). Although it seems like a thing of the past, Padukone is currently no longer involved in any worldwide projects. However, she is absolutely thriving in her native industry, with exciting lineups like Project K e Fighter.

6 Alia Bhat

Maintenance Pen Marudhar

Alia Bhat is undoubtedly a household name in Bollywood, and it’s a surprise to her fans that she hasn’t made it to Hollywood yet. But, fortunately, that will change very quickly. Bhatt has been hard at work on his next project with Netflix, titled stone heart. She will play Keya Dhawan, a main antagonist against Gal Gadot’s Rachel Stone and Jamie Dornan’s Parker. Hopefully, with this, Bhatt will also become a recognizable face in Hollywood. He will be thrown into netflix August 11.

5 Kapadia Dimple

Warner Bros.

At 63, Kapadia DimpleThe Bollywood diva who ruled India’s entertainment industry in the 1980s and 1990s has finally made her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s stunning time travel flick, principle. Dimple played the role of Priya, a criminal arms dealer. Truly, Kapadia’s character was a great addition to the film’s already compelling cast, and she undoubtedly did wonders with her role. That said, Kapadia has focused on her stints in Bollywood, the most recent being the TV series, Saas, Bahu Gold Flamingo.

4 Randeep Hooda

netflix

Randeep Hooda made an action-packed Hollywood debut in the film Extra alongside Australian star Chris Hemsworth. Hooda played the role of Saju Rav, a retired lieutenant colonel who later became Ovi Mahajan’s security chief. In fact, Randeep’s performance as a mercenary was praised by his fans. But unfortunately, from now on it would be for Hooda in Hollywood, because Saju was eliminated in Extra 2.

3 Naseeruddin Shah

20th century fox

Considered a versatile actor in Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah has long left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. In fact, with a career spanning over four decades, from the 1980 film Hum Paanch, Shah is still doing wonders in the entertainment industry. In 2003, he made his Hollywood debut playing the role of Captain Nemo in the American fantasy/comedy film. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen with Sean Connery in the lead role.

2 Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi a relatively new name in Indian cinema, but despite this, she has established herself as a seasoned actress in Bollywood. More so, Huma even had the opportunity to play a role in the famous Netflix carousel, army of the dead directed by Zack Snyder. It is true that Qureshi’s role in the film is very limited, but his character had an impactful part to play in the story. Sadly, Qureshi has no current or upcoming projects in Hollywood, but she has undoubtedly taken care of Indian cinema.

1 Dhanush

netflix

Dhanush a household name in the South Indian film industry. In fact, over the decades, the actor has even become a household name in Hindi cinema. Of course, it’s no surprise that Dhanush got credit for his work on some international projects. Recently, the actor was scouted as Avik San in the Netflix blockbuster. the gray man. In the short-lived role of Dhanush, the actor really delivered action, charisma and acting all at once. Fortunately, by InitiatedDhanush will return for franchise sequels alongside Ryan Gosling.