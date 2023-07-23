Daily horoscope for July 23, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Sunday July 23, 2023 Birthday today (07/23/23). Your career reaches new heights this year. Coherent financial collaboration creates shared wealth. Bring home changes in the summer for booming fall creativity that will inspire your career to flourish. An unexpected plot twist redirects the springtime stories, before an exploration beguiles with mysterious discoveries. Enjoy professional triumphs. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a Reminisce 8 with your partner, with Venus retrograde over the next five weeks. Consider the past and imagine a satisfying future. Thrive through experience. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 7 Maintain health and fitness routines, with retrograde Venus. Stick to proven methods, techniques, and recipes. Hone what you’ve been doing rather than trying new tricks. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7. Come back to what you love, with retrograde Venus. Treat yourself to retrospection and nostalgia. Share old family photos. Reconnect with people you love. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 7 Stick to familiar household routines, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Traditional flavours, activities and comfort colours. Connect with elders and ancestors. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 6 Reflect on the past. For the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde, share traditions, stories, and retrospective works. Explore ancient creative wisdom. Express your arts. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 9 Review five-week budgets and marketing plans, with retrograde Venus. Familiar home comfort is particularly soothing. Stick to conservative, low-risk investments. Share resources. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is an 8 stick for proven personal styles over the next five weeks, with retrograde Venus. Do what worked before. Beauty feeds you. Feed your own sensitivities. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an old 6 way sign beckoning, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Listen to your angels and your ancestors. Meditate and look within. Promote compassion. Appreciate beauty. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Strengthen ties and lasting relationships over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Old friends and lovers may reappear. Be nostalgic together. Share and connect. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is an 8 Practice basic job skills over five weeks, with retrograde Venus. Hold your position. Go back to what worked before. Clean up old messes. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 Return to familiar places and favorite destinations, with retrograde Venus. Find comfort and beauty in tradition and ritual. Practice and refine your studies. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 Reduce waste. Conserve and recycle resources. Collect past work over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Grow your savings. Take care of heirlooms and treasures. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

