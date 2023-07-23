AI reinvents What if Oppenheimer was made in Bollywood

Oppenheimer has been dominating people’s hearts and minds since its release. Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, this Christopher Nolan director is currently playing in theaters alongside Greta Gerwigs Barbie. Where Oppenheimer reigns at the Indian box office, in the global space, Barbie has taken the lead.



In this world of AI-generated content, a creator has reinvented What if Oppenheimer was made in Bollywood? and it’s too specific.

The carousel imagines Shah Rukh Khan as J Robert Oppenheimer and sees Naseeruddin Shah as Albert Einstein. Actress Alia Bhatt is imagined as Jean Tatlock and Lewis Straus may be played by Anupam Kher. Anushka Sharma is Kitty Oppenheimer, Aamir Khan is Leslie Groves and Rajkummar Rao is David Hill.



Here’s a carousel created by an Instagram user named @wild.trance who captioned the post, Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project “with an Indian star under the direction of Christopher Nolan would be a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing both Oppenheimer’s scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry.



It’s after a long time that Robert Downey Jr, who is popular as Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has come out to do something different.

Affirming his contribution, director Christopher recently told a media portal, One of the best casting choices in film history, in my opinion, was when [Jon] Favreau had the vision to cast him as Iron Man. And you examine what happened and the direction everything took as a result. And I believe Jon knew exactly how amazing an actor was and what incredible promise Downey had.



Then the allure of a movie star, this incredible magnetism, comes into play.

Nolan added, “It was that you could go up to him and say, ‘Okay, put aside your charisma and your movie star fantasies for a moment and let yourself be absorbed by this real character who is so nuanced and has such an incredible role to play in Oppenheimer’s story.

And I think a lot of his fans are going to be pretty shocked to see him go back to that genius as an actor, just finding the truth in another human being and expressing that, and the things that he does in the movie. To be able to completely rock and grow in a way that a lot of people have never seen someone who has reached such greatness as a movie star is pretty cool.

