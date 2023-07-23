Blur: The Ballad of Darren reviews a mature melancholy enriched with adventure | fall out





Nine albums in hand, Blur owes no bangers to anyone. They are a quartet very much in the post-emergency phase of their careers, reaping the rewards of their long musical life at two ecstatically received mega-concerts at Wembley Arena a few weeks ago. These are men who have a habit of falling out (Damon Albarn and guitarist Graham Coxon, for two), of hunkering down together, of hanging out as a band because they want to, as an enjoyable sideshow to their main gigs. Gorillaz, Albarns’ other spectacularly successful vehicle, remains active. In his spare time, he write another opera. Coxon, a longtime solo artist, has the wave, a rich collaboration with her composer partner, Rose Elinor Dougall. Drummer Dave Rowntree just released a respectable debut solo album. Alex James, bass, makes cheese and hosts a festival on his farm. And yet, eight years after their last satisfying, if less pressing, reunion album, The magic whip, Blur have produced a disc that does not lack enthusiasm. This rapidly forged disc, which James compared to a surprise baby (we didn’t know we were pregnant, and we gave birth in a supermarket parking lot) finds belated Blur in eloquent and emotional form. It’s an album that often looks back, while invoking textures and nuances that only add to their toolbox. Almost out of nowhere, Albarn pulls the emotional rug under an already heartbreaking song For those wondering, the Darren of the title is longtime Blurs bodyguard Darren Smoggy Evans, who constantly pestered Albarn to complete a 2003 demo that has now become The Ballad, a graceful opener that kicks the band back into action with a roar. It’s a love song, but when Coxon sings we’ve traveled the world together on backing vocals, it’s all too easy to transfer some of those love words to Blur themselves. While there’s no appeal to the aggro of their Britpop heyday, the scenes that prompted Evans to pull Albarn out of the concert audience’s grip, the lairiest track here, St. Charles Square, makes a clear connection between Blurs and their youth and David Bowie. Coxon is on sour, chunky form, while Albarn combines mock horror screaming about something here living under the floor with a Tesco disco banter! (It’s an old band joking about a Tesco tube opening near a former Jamess flat.) They manage to make what is now presumably a very nice location in west London seem suspiciously disreputable. Every generation has its golden poseurs, sings Albarn, with bored affection. Pop tunes to dance to? They have those. Barbaric is a sweet jangle and a groovy shuffle, punctuated by a crosscurrent of pain, with a chorus that would be beatific if it weren’t so sad: We lost the feeling we thought we’d never lose. It’s a little ironic, considering Blur clearly hasn’t lost a nanoparticle of its chemistry. The group was always much more than arrogant triumphalism, of course. Their most consistent calling card has probably been melancholy, a basic bittersweet often delightfully complicated by Coxon’s acerbic guitar lines, or Jamess’ bouncy bass. Even the quieter and musically numinous passages satisfy here. The Goodbye Albert leaning over Bowie swings gracefully, Albarn ruining the end of a friendship. I’ll be there, not just send flowers/ But I guess you’d rather I stayed away, he intones. The frontman recently gave public praise to Arctic Monkeys, and there’s the tiniest hint of today’s Alex Turners orchestral crooner bent into some of those arrangements: Russian Strings’ posh pining, for starters. The two bands also share a producer in James Ford. In the center of the album is the narcissist, the first single from the albums. At the risk of reading too much into pronoun I (Albarn isn’t always confessional), it’s an eloquent analysis of stardom, drugs, Neolithic monuments, and staring too long in the dark. Again, Coxon provides tender backing vocals, deftly echoing Albarns’ echoless line. Then almost out of nowhere, the latter pulls the emotional rug out from under an already heartbreaking song. Oh glorious world, he croons, Oh mighty waves, valleys gone mad / Connect us to love and keep us peaceful for a while. It’s an Albarn classic, whatever the band, whatever the era.

