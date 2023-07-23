Blockbuster shuts down, putting hundreds out of work

Up to 700 people who were working on a Hollywood blockbuster to be filmed in New Zealand are out of work as everyone from A-listers to the film crew join actors and screenwriters on the picket line.

The American actors’ strike, which began last week, runs alongside the writers’ strike that began in May, and has had ripple effects on Kiwis in the industry locally and internationally, and will ultimately have economic and tourism effects.

Some productions are on hold and some new movies and shows cannot be released to the public with big questions hanging over the future of entertainment, from how content is delivered to the masses to whether the people we see on screen are real or artificially created.

The plans of superstar Jason Momoa, who was to return here to film Minecraft next month, and up to 700 cast and crew are on the move, theHerald on Sundayhas learned.

And big stars like Karl Urban and Martin Henderson are just some of the Kiwi actors whose work has been affected, joining big Hollywood names like Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep. In the United States, Kiwi actors have hit the picket lines in solidarity, including Rhys Darby, Craig Parker and Stefania LaVie Owen.

Promotion of Kiwi’s shows in the United States has been affected after ongoing labor disputes between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic comedy-drama Kiwi Creamerystarring JJ Fong and Kimberley Crossman, fell on Hulu globally and on TVNZ+ last week, but is not being promoted in the US because the WGA is preventing it, director Roseanne Lang told The Herald on Sunday.

“It hurts because I’m really proud of Creamery – but I also know that I am not the only one in this situation. There are so many in our industry grappling with this conundrum, and we’re all adrift in a great spiral of mixed feelings, which goes a bit like: We were proud of the work we did, but we can’t express our pride through the usual amplifiers, because we care about the bigger picture. »

Liang – who has been announced to direct a major Hollywood action/thriller movie Maude against Maudewith Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry – said she knew a struggling film crew now out of work.

“At the national level, the international screen industry has contributed immensely to the economy and tourism of Aotearoas, and the armies of Kiwis who work here on these overseas shows are all feeling the pinch and worried about the future. I have spoken to many local colleagues who thought they had work next year, but these sources of income disappeared because of the strike.

Annie Murray, chief executive of the New Zealand Film Commission, told the Herald on Sunday the committee includes Minecraft – which had been in pre-production in Auckland for months – is on hold.

“We look forward to restarting pre-production once SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached an agreement.”

She added that the commission recognizes that the strike will have an impact on local industry.

Urban returned home this week to support SAG-AFTRA. He must play in Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat 2which stopped filming in Australia this week.

“I hope and pray that the issues can be resolved quickly, not only for the actors but also for the writers and all households affected by this unfortunate situation,” he said on Instagram.

In May, Henderson hit the picket lines outside Netflix in support of his fellow writers. Season five of his hit show on Netflix, Virgin River, wrapped filming last year and was set to air in September. though he thinks the cast won’t be able to promote the season if the strike lasts. The filming of season 6 should be strongly impacted.

Hollywood blockbuster castings Barbie And Oppenheimer stopped promoting their films amidst their global press. Oppenheimer the stars walked out of their London premiere last week.

Other films affected include Dead Pool 3 with Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruises next episode of Impossible missionWinona Ryders Beetle Juice 2Tom Hardy Venom 3 and Brad Pitts’ Formula 1 film.

New York Times entertainment journalist Brooks Barnes told the HeraldMembers of this week’s Front Page podcast wanted more royalties for their shows on streaming services as well as assurances that studios couldn’t take on their likeness or alter their image without approval or compensation.

This recalls an episode from the recent black mirror where Salma Hayeks’ likeness was used for a series on the fictional streaming service, Streamberry.

Equity New Zealand – the union that represents performers working in New Zealand’s entertainment industries – says it stands in solidarity with its sister union SAG-AFTRA. Kiwi members working on productions from studios and streaming companies involved in the U.S. negotiations filming here will be asked to refuse work.

Local independent productions in New Zealand are not affected – Equity NZ members are not part of the strike.

But some Kiwis are members of both unions and have chosen not to promote their local productions.

Carmel Sepuloni, Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage told theHerald on Sundayshe wanted to reassure the industry that the government is committed to supporting New Zealand’s innovative and world-leading screen industry.

“I recognize that the Hollywood strikes will contribute to the sense of uncertainty that many in the screen industry have experienced, and I appreciate that our local guilds have expressed their solidarity with their American counterparts.”

She said the final details of the screen production refund, reported in May after a government review, will be announced by the end of this month.

It offers a 20% discount for international productions and 40% for New Zealand films.

“The changes will support more high-quality, local programming that can drive our domestic industry and ensure that New Zealand continues to attract great Hollywood projects that bring great benefits to our screen industry and the wider economy,” Sepuloni said.

The changes include expanding the criteria to include all domestic productions.

Sioux Macdonald, managing director of Film Crew Services Ltd, which has an independent film crew on its books that makes up a great production, including film crew, wardrobe, make-up, catering and lighting, said some of its clients had worked on Minecraft but that the technicians were a solid and transient group.

The production of Momoas War chief has been plagued by delays such as a cyclone and endless bad weather, but even with so many adverse conditions the show must go on.

“The only drama we want to see is the one that unfolds on camera,” Macdonald said.

The North Island has had a good run recently on international productions and the South Island has had a good run over the past few years.

Roseanne Liang said the average New Zealander might be tempted to ignore what’s happening with the glitter “out there in Hollywood”, but the strike is a microcosm of what’s happening with workers everywhere, including in Aotearoa.

“As a screenwriter from New Zealand working in Hollywood, I know the strike only works if we stick together and hold the line together. I support the strike 100%.

“Anyone who thinks making movies and TV is sweet and glamorous just doesn’t understand the work it entails – the long hours, the mental and physical intensity, the conditions we work in.

“You’ll hear a lot of people talk about the seriousness of the strike, and I think it’s important to remember that strike action itself is not the bad thing. The bad thing is the already obscene system of inequity. The strike is a necessary countermeasure – the only effective and timely countermeasure available – to prevent this obscene gap from growing and becoming part of the way things are.”

Liang said the studios were needed in a symbiotic relationship with screen professionals.

“Creators and actors can’t be paid or seen without studios delivering and selling their work to the public, but studios don’t exist without the work that creators and actors do. When studios deny professionals the very livelihood that defines the word profession, that symbiosis dies.

“It’s frustrating that a strike has become the only recourse to induce the powers that be, to negotiate as humans. Nobody takes this strike lightly. Nobody wants not to work”.

By Richard Simitch