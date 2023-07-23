For all the ways the film pokes fun at the supposedly unimportant Mattel male dolls, the star of Greta Gerwigs Barbie, by all accounts, seems to be Ken. Or perhaps, more specifically, his Ryan Gosling, for whom the internet has regained affinity and excitement after his five-year hiatus from filmmaking. (We do not recognize The gray man.)

Thanks to several musical sequences in Barbie, including a powerful ’80s-style ballad titled Im Just Ken and a hysterical rendition of Matchbox Twentys Push, fans of the Canadian idol can once again fall in love with his musical talents. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime role that’s been decades in the making, considering all the ways the singing (and even the dancing) has been woven throughout her career.

[Light spoilers for Barbie follow.]

As a member of the particularly star-studded group The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and a leader of a creepy rock band at one point Goslings’ musical history is heavily documented. However, his vocal chops largely felt like an ace he kept up his sleeve as an actor, as opposed to something he constantly flails around. (It’s not Anne Hathaway or Hugh Jackman.) But we’ve seen them in movies before, like blue valentine And Lars and the real girl.

But even in what would probably be the biggest showcase of his vocal ability, the Oscar-winning musical La La Land, Gosling sings in a fairly subdued and nonchalant voice as the role could very well have required. Overall, he doesn’t show much in the film beyond his willingness to participate in such a whimsical project and his ability to stay in tune. Curiously, during the 2016 awards season, Twitter users started circulating a clip of Gosling performing Jodecis Cry For You on The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside the all-male band and co-star Justin Timberlake, as proof of the kind of range and soul his vocals could offer. He had obviously given us other examples of his chops since that clip, even if they weren’t quoted.

Fortunately, Barbie is much bigger, flashier and campier than La La Land. Therefore, the musical moments in the films require Gosling to go wild in an equally serious and comedic way instead of playing it cool. In an interview with Weekly entertainment, he admitted he needed to tap into his former Disney character Mouseketeer to portray the role. At some point, I thought I left that kid behind, Gosling said. And I needed his help to make this film. So I had to go back to make peace with him and ask for his help.

All along Barbie and more specifically during Im Just Ken, that Gosling apparently asked to perform, it’s hard not to see that rambunctious inner child that’s been suppressed by her preference for heavy drama projects in recent years. (It’s quite the energy of a man who was the only boy in his childhood dance team And played in an Elvis Presley cover band as a child.) Listening to him sing via autotune, it’s also hard not to imagine an alternate universe where Gosling was the selected Mouseketeer as a member of *NSYNC. What could have been!

If there weren’t already lots of buzz rewards for Gosling, Im Just Ken gives viewers a singular moment of his performance to walk away with. As he sings the number from the third act of Barbie, however, it feels like he’s already pushed the gloomy character to his comedic limits. (Don’t be fooled by Barbies anti-Ken marketing. His bow is much more than being the accessory of his loved ones.)

Likewise, the film sees Ken go from being Barbie’s volunteer submarine and second-class citizen in Barbie Land, along with the rest of the Kens, to her oppressor. Ken joins Barbie on an emergency trip to the real world after her perfect PVC body begins to malfunction. There, he enjoys the fruits of the patriarchy for the first time and brings that system back to Barbie Land, where he and the rest of the Kens engage in stereotypical bro-y behaviors.

One of them pulls out a guitar and bores their respective Barbies to death with a Matchbox Twenty cover. (According to the laughs during my screening, many women have had this excruciating experience.) In the end, the Ken-triarchy doesn’t prevail, and the platinum-blonde doll is catapulted into an essentially meaningless life defined by her love for Barbie and Beach.

So he bursts into Im Just Ken, a powerful ballad that I admit lacks a lot of power. (Mark Ronson, though a masterful arranger, can’t write a catchy pop hook, I’m sorry!) But sadly, it’s not the kind of song you’ll have in mind after you leave the theater. Either way, the sequence is still hysterical and impressive in its scale. At one point, all of the Kens perform the song in the cotton candy-colored expanse, portraying Gene Kelly in all black for the dream ballet with Cyd Charisse In Sing in the rain.

Time will tell if awards bodies and, in particular, Academy voters will be as blown away by the performance of Goslings or Im Just Ken. as THE the Internet Already East. If the latter gets an Oscar nomination, we can only hope Gosling performs on the show this time instead of hand it over to John Legend.

