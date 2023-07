Ann Roth is Hollywood’s secret weapon

The creator has been the trusted collaborator and provocateur of a pantheon of great directors, including Mike Nichols, Nora Ephron, Steven Spielberg, Anthony Minghella, John Schlesinger, Brian De Palma, George Roy Hill, Hal Ashby, Joe Mantello, Jack OBrien, M. Night Shyamalan, Stephen Daldry, James Brooks and, early in his career, Dino De Laurentiis. She rides the shotgun with you, said Broadway manager Mr. OBrien. Mrs Roth points to a bedroom where her close friend Meryl Streep stays during her visits. She’s referenced Mrs. Streeps’ look in 13 films, including Silkwood, Heartburn, Postcards From the Edge, Doubt, Julie & Julia, The Post and Mamma Mia! as well as the Angels in America miniseries. She calls it Melstrip, echoing how she heard the name pronounced in Italy. She’s planning a road trip to Italy with Melstrip if she can find the right shoes to ease her knee pain. Jesus Christ through Cheryl Tiegs Mrs. Roth is of Quaker descent. She grew up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country, where she wore a long pearl necklace for her teenage job at five and ten. After graduating in Class of 53 at Carnegie Mellon, she apprenticed with famed costume designer Irene Sharaff, working on Brigadoon (dyeing men’s tartans), Judy Garlands A Star Is Born and The King and I. Ms Sharaff has warned her protege not to pursue her dream of becoming a decorator, saying Ms Roth says this is not the place for women. Mr OBrien said he knew Mrs Roth was a force to be reckoned with in 1970, when they were working on a production of The Importance of Being Earnest and she suggested adorning Miss Prism, Oscar Wildes’ unmarried strict governess, with small scissors around her waist. So that she can go cut, cut, cut, to people’s balls, said Mr. OBrien, laughing.

