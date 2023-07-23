Meghan Markle to get what Princess Diana refused. Hollywood actor Kevin Costner says

As talk of Meghan Markle reviving her film career grows stronger, reports suggest she could take on a role that was once offered to Lady Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from the British monarchy has opened up new opportunities for Meghan Markle in her professional career. According to German magazine Gala, she has received a tempting offer to return to Hollywood and potentially star alongside Kevin Costner in ‘The Bodyguard 2’. The sequel to the popular 1990s film has long been considered by the film studio.

Now, according to Marca, Kevin Costner has revealed that when the idea first came up, he thought the story’s leading lady should be Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asking the question, ‘Are we going to have, like, a kissing scene?'” Costner told People.

“She said it in a very respectful way…she was a little nervous because her life was very ruled. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a bit of that, but we can fix that too.'”

Meghan Markle struggles to land movie roles?

Meanwhile, multiple reports suggest Markle is “struggling in Hollywood” even after signing with a talent agency in April. She has yet to announce any of her upcoming projects.

According to GBNews, Kieran Elsby, a public relations expert, said that closing deals in three months is longer than usual. Meghan and Prince Harry’s Spotify deal ended after one series, but they still have a partnership with Netflix and Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Kieran said Meghan would be “a major blow to the agency” after the deal. “It’s a good deal to have her on their roster. It’s also good for Meghan to have a high profile agency,” he told the Mirror.

“However, it’s been three months since the news broke and we haven’t heard back since. That’s a longer period of time than typically expected for a new client to strike deals, which suggests Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood,” Kieran added.

Updated: July 23, 2023, 2:05 PM IST