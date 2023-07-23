PinkyDoll slammed after announcing Hollywood offer





Published : 2023-07-23T06:26:38 Update : 2023-07-23T06:26:53

PinkyDoll has been accused of being a scab after revealing she took an offer from Hollywood, with many believing the TikToker is profiting from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Fedha Otherwise, better known as PinkyDoll online, is the Canadian TikToker that popularized NPC live streams. Simulating AI-like behavior, PinkyDoll frequently attracts massive crowds while repeating slogans in response to gifts sent to her. Ice cream so good and balloon, pop! Popular! Popular! Popular! are just a few of the common catchphrases that led PinkyDoll to become a viral sensation, seemingly overnight. The article continues after the announcement But now the internet confusion has turned to anger over TikTokers news that she had received and accepted an offer to go to Hollywood. Posting a TikTok on the news while maintaining her AI-like persona, PinkyDoll said: Guess who’s going to Hollywood baby! At Hollywood ! Yeah, that’s your girlfriend here, that’s your girlfriend here. But where PinkyDoll may have gone wrong was when she started warning others to secure their place in Hollywood before taking it from them, stating: This shit is about to burst because when I come here, I [am going to] take someone’s place. The article continues after the announcement Viewers weren’t impressed, especially given the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The video was shared on Twitter and captioned, We regret to inform you that PinkyDoll is a scab. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more. The comments quickly filled with platform users expressing their disgust at the news. Well, it was a career ending, there is no life form less than a scab, one said. Another posted, I mean. This one will barely break a writers strike, but damn it. No one should be happy to cross a picket line. The article continues after the announcement However, not everyone was opposed to PinkyDolls’ announcement, with some even coming to the defense of TikTokers; I’m sorry, but the anti-scab rhetoric I support is anti-working class and shows the privilege of being able to scold people who can’t strike. It’s not yet clear what PinkyDolls Hollywood’s offer was and where fans can expect to see it in the future, but be sure to keep up to date with any additional information. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here. The article continues after the announcement

