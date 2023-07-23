Residual check for three cents from actor William Stanford Davis – Deadline





As the strike by Hollywood writers and actors continues, the latest star to release a small residual check is actor William Stanford Davis. The 71-year-old star of Abbott Elementary Schoolwho became a series regular last year, took to social media over the weekend to reveal he had recently received a payment of three cents, for his role in an unnamed show – holding his check in front of the camera to demonstrate. In his videoDavis said: “I’ve been a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild for 32 years, and in those 32 years my salary hasn’t increased at all. I want to give you an example of what a residual check looks like. I showed this to my brother and he burst out laughing…it’s not funny. The amount? Exactly three cents. “It’s a residual check. I’m not going to say who produced it, because I can’t tell you who those cheap motherfuckers are. But no matter what, I stand in solidarity with the writers and we will strike until we have what we need to earn a living. In the same video, Davis revealed another check — this one for five cents. “Do you see that? Can you believe that? It’s [five] cents. Postage, paper, everything costs more than that. That’s what they think of us as actors. That’s why we’re on strike for better wages, for better residuals [and] for part of the subscription and not to give in to the AI. » Davis isn’t the first actor to talk about struggling to live on residual payments for working on hit shows. It’s us Star Mandy Moore spoke out last week to say she’s sometimes received checks for “very small [amounts]like 81-cent checks,” and several cast members of Orange is the new black said they had to keep their day jobs while starring in one of the world’s most popular television series. Moore spoke from the picket line last week, saying, “We’re in incredibly lucky positions as working actors who’ve been on shows that have been hugely successful in one way or another…but many actors in our position for years before us have been able to live off the residuals or at least pay their bills.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/07/actors-strike-abbott-elementary-star-william-stanford-davis-three-cents-residuals-cheque-1235445849/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos