Striking actors shut down Hollywood





The smartest insights and analytics, from every angle, gathered on the web: Hollywood studios thought they could ‘get over the skirmish with the writers’ and get the entertainment factory working, Meg James said in the Los Angeles Times. Now, with Hollywood actors joining striking screenwriters last week for Tinseltown’s biggest shutdown in more than six decades, things aren’t quite like that. “Movie shooting has come to a halt,” with big-budget sequels like “Gladiator 2” and “Deadpool 3” shutting down mid-shoot. “High-profile stars have bailed out film and TV marketing campaigns,” including the premiere of the upcoming “Oppenheimer.” And since this week, there is no trace of progress in the negotiations. The actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, which has 160,000 members, has argued that streaming has allowed studios to unfairly cut their pay. They also want “safeguards against the use of AI to simulate background actors”, potentially replacing extras on future sets. The concurrent strikes “couldn’t come at a worse time for entertainment companies,” which are still trying to grapple with the streaming economy, declining box office numbers and the demise of traditional broadcast and cable. The “us versus them,” haves versus have-nots vibe in Hollywood is “straight out of Les Miz,” said Brooks Barnes in The New York Times. Striking actors highlighted the salaries of studio heads at Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav earned an astounding $246 million in 2021. But beneath the surface, the studios were already grappling with existential questions. The domestic box office is still down 21% from 2019. The cable TV model, which studios like Disney and Paramount “relyed on for decades for big-profit growth,” is “over.” Then, last year, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers, “and Wall Street interest pivoted” from the arms race for subscribers to a desire for profits. Unwieldy streaming services suddenly “slashed billions of dollars in costs and cut over 10,000 jobs”. Now the unions are backtracking.

“There won’t be any new portions of ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Last of Us’ or even ‘Emily in Paris’ beaming in front rooms when summer fades,” Vanessa Thorpe said in The Guardian. Americans, and much of the world with them, had grown accustomed to a never-ending stream of high-quality entertainment. But now they’re faced with the uncomfortable fact that while entertainment choices have exploded, creators haven’t shared in the bounty. In television, actors “have traditionally had a revenue base” from reruns and other forms of reuse, Michael Schulman said in The New Yorker. But “streaming has blurred this pattern” and “endangered the ability of working actors to earn a living.” You might be tempted to think of striking actors as “privileged elites bemoaning dream jobs,” James Poniewozik said in The New York Times. Don’t, because beyond a few superstars, the vast majority of actors are pretty much in the same place as the rest of us. “In the grand scheme, most of us are behind the scenes,” facing the same modern risk: “every time a technological or cultural shift occurs, companies rewrite employment terms to their advantage.” This article first appeared in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to know more, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

