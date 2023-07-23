Hollywood A-listers to quit UK chat shows as US actors hit hits | talk shows

UK chat shows are set to feature more local stars following the US actors’ strike which halted filming of Hollywood blockbusters and TV series.

Producers of some of TV’s biggest shows and daily magazines face a headache as actors follow in the casting footsteps of Oppenheimerwho quit her premiere when the strike began earlier this month.

Stars promoting films are a regular feature of the chat show circuit, with series such as ITVs This Morning and BBC Ones The Graham Norton Showairing in the fall, renowned for attracting Hollywood stars, but the ripple effect of the strike is being felt across British television.

A producer of a well-known show told the Observer: We are lucky because we had already filmed some movie stars. Fortunately, we have enough national stars to use and we will use more. Another contestant on a popular chat show said he would use more local celebrities.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) launched the industrial action, following a similar strike by writers, to protest pay and the use of AI to reproduce voices.

Sag-Aftras’ UK counterpart, Equity, does not participate, but some UK players, such as Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt, are members of Sag-Aftra. Some have equity contracts, but are working on films that have been shut down due to strikes by fellow Americans, such as an adaptation of the musical Bad.

The issue has caused some confusion among UK actors over whether they should publicize shows made for US companies such as Netflix or Paramount, owner of Channel 5.

Fraser Ayres, actor, writer and creator of the ITV panel Sorry I did not know, said: I think there are quite a few confused people who want to show solidarity and do not want to jeopardize their future. I am for strikes. AI is a big thing.

Showbiz agent Jonathan Shalit, president of InterTalent, said the actors were careful because they didn’t want to be called strikebreakers.

He said: The rich can see through these strikes because they have savings, but in the short term it’s devastating for a lot of people and I suspect some will leave the industry. But people understand its short-term pain for long-term gain.

It’s a scary time for everyone, including producers, with shrinking budgets and rising costs.

Equity members Hayley Atwell, Brian Cox and Simon Pegg at a US strike support rally in London last week. Photography: Andy Rain/EPA

Channel 4s The Late Show with Mo Gilligan just wrapped filming, with stars including Jennifer Lawrence. Ben Wicks of production company Expectation said they wouldn’t have had [them] if we did this series this month, it would have a big effect.

Wicks also oversees Channel 4’s daytime chatshow Stephs Packed Lunchwho returns in September, and said the strike would certainly affect him weve [previously] had an impressive array of American talent on the show.

He said it was obviously a shame, but added that there were lots of other people promoting things and the Leeds-based series covered other topics such as consumer issues, fashion and cooking.