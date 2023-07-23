Everything you need to know

When the world goes gaga over the new versions of Oppenheimer and the Barbie movie and is ready to watch them, the scenes in Hollywood are pretty chaotic. Recently, Oppenheimer’s main leads Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt quit their premier in London on July 13, while Barbie’s leading wife Margot Robbie said that I fully support all unions and am part of SAG, so I would absolutely support them. (reported by Sky news) Thus the strike started by the screenwriters in Hollywood is now officially joined by the actors.

When did the strike start?



Due to disagreements between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), over the contract, the WGA has been on strike since May 1. The AMPTP, which represents major studios, has so far refused to respond to requests from the WGA. The studios argued that the WGA’s proposals were too expensive and would make it difficult for them to compete in the global market.

What are their demands?

1. Decline in Residuals: Residuals are payments actors receive when their work is reposted or streamed. In recent years, the amount of residuals actors receive has dropped dramatically, due to the rise of streaming services that don’t disclose their viewership numbers.

2. Better working conditions: The WGA is demanding better pay, benefits and residuals for writers, as well as greater control over how their work is used.

3. The use of artificial intelligence (AI): SAG-AFTRA is concerned about the use of AI to create realistic digital doubles of actors. The union argues that this technology could lead to job losses for actors, as well as the potential for copyright infringement.

4. Lack of diversity in Hollywood: SAG-AFTRA calls for greater representation of women, people of color and other marginalized groups in Hollywood.



What could this mean for the industry?

The strike of Hollywood writers and actors could have a significant impact on the entertainment industry. The strike has already halted production for many TV shows and movies, and it’s unclear when it will end. If the strike continues for a long time, it could have a major impact on the industry. Some of the potential impacts of the strike:

1. Delayed or Canceled TV Shows and Movies: It’s kind of sad for the audience, but some of their favorite shows and movies can expect delays in their production or worse can also be canceled. This could have a significant impact on the entertainment industry as it could lead to loss of viewers and revenue.



2. Job Loss: The strike could also result in job losses for writers, producers and other creative professionals in the entertainment industry. Indeed, the strike has interrupted the production of many projects, which means that there is less work available for these workers.

3. Changes in the way TV shows and movies are made: The strike has the potential to change the way movies/shows are made. Studios may start using non-union writers or even start using AI to generate scripts. This will surely have a long term impact on the quality of TV shows and movies.

4. The impact of the strike will also depend on the reaction of the public: As someone rightly said that the public is king, everything depends on their choices and demands. If audiences continue to watch TV shows and movies even if they aren’t written by union writers, studios may be less likely to make concessions to the WGA. However, if audiences begin to boycott TV shows and movies that aren’t written by union writers, studios may be more likely to come to an agreement with the WGA.