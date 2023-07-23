Writers’ strike: Hundreds out of work as Jason Momoas’ Hollywood blockbuster Minecraft comes to a halt

Up to 700 people who were working on a Hollywood blockbuster to be filmed in New Zealand are out of work as everyone from A-listers to the film crew join actors and screenwriters on the picket line.

The American actors’ strike, which began last week, runs alongside the writers’ strike that began in May, and has had ripple effects on Kiwis in the industry locally and internationally, and will ultimately have economic and tourism effects.

Some productions are on hold and some new movies and shows cannot be released to the public with big questions hanging over the future of entertainment, from how content is delivered to the masses to whether the people we see on screen are real or artificially created.

Plans for superstar Jason Momoa, who was due to return here to film Minecraft next month, and up to 700 cast and crew are in the works, the Herald on Sunday has learned.

And big stars like Karl Urban and Martin Henderson are just some of the Kiwi actors whose work has been affected, joining big Hollywood names like Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep. In the United States, Kiwi actors have hit the picket lines in solidarity, including Rhys Darby, Craig Parker and Stefania LaVie Owen.

LEARN MORE

Promotion of Kiwi’s shows in the United States has been affected after ongoing labor disputes between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic comedy-drama Kiwi Creamerie, starring JJ Fong and Kimberley Crossman, dropped on Hulu globally and on TVNZ+ last week, but is not being promoted in the US because the WGA is preventing it, director Roseanne Lang told the Herald on Sunday.

Kiwi actor Martin Henderson, pictured on the set of Virigin River with Alexandra Breckenridge, has been hit by the strike. Photo / Provided

It hurts because I’m really proud of Creamerie – but I also know I’m not alone in this position. There are so many in our industry grappling with this conundrum, and we’re all adrift in a great spiral of mixed feelings, which goes a bit like: We were proud of the work we did, but we can’t express our pride through the usual amplifiers, because we care about the bigger picture.

Liang – who was announced to direct the big Hollywood action/thriller Maude Vs Maude, starring Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry – said she knows the struggling film crew now out of work.

Domestically, the international screen industry has contributed immensely to the economy and tourism of Aotearoas, and the armies of Kiwis working here on these overseas shows are all feeling the pinch and worrying about the future. I spoke to many local colleagues who thought they had work for next year, but these sources of income disappeared because of the strike. The desperation is like it’s just around the corner, and with it comes the fear of familiarity because we’ve been here before as an industry.

Annie Murray, chief executive of the New Zealand Film Commission, told the Herald on Sunday that the commission understood Minecraft – which had been in pre-production in Auckland for months – was on hold.

We look forward to the restart of pre-production when SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached an agreement.

She added that the commission recognizes that the strike will have an impact on local industry.

The cast of Creamerie, from left, Ally Xue, Perlina Lau, Roseanne Liang and JJ Fong. Photo / Provided

Urban returned home this week to support SAG-AFTRA. He is set to star in Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat 2, which stopped filming in Australia this week.

I hope and pray that the issues can be resolved quickly, not only for the actors but also for the writers and all households affected by this unfortunate situation, he said on Instagram.

In May, Henderson hit the picket lines outside Netflix in support of his fellow writers. Season five of his hit Netflix show Virgin River wrapped filming last year and was due to premiere in September. though he thinks the cast won’t be able to promote the season if the strike lasts. The filming of season 6 should be strongly impacted.

The actors of Hollywood blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer have stopped promoting their films amid their global press. The Oppenheimer stars stepped out of their London premiere last week.

LEARN MORE

Other films affected include Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruises’ next installment of Mission Impossible, Winona Ryders Beetlejuice 2, Tom Hardys Venom 3 and the Brad Pitts film Formula 1.

New York Times entertainment reporter Brooks Barnes told the Heralds Front Page podcast this week that members wanted more royalties for their shows on streaming services as well as assurances that studios couldn’t take on their likeness or alter their image without approval or compensation.

It’s reminiscent of a recently released Black Mirror episode where Salma Hayeks’ likeness was used for a series on the fictional streaming service, Streamberry.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Equity New Zealand – the union that represents performers working in New Zealand’s entertainment industries – says it stands in solidarity with its sister union SAG-AFTRA. Kiwi members working on productions from studios and streaming companies involved in the U.S. negotiations filming here will be asked to refuse work.

Local independent productions in New Zealand are not affected – Equity NZ members are not part of the strike.

But some Kiwis are members of both unions and have chosen not to promote their local productions.

Carmel Sepuloni, Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage told the Herald on Sunday she wanted to reassure the industry that the government is committed to supporting New Zealand’s innovative and world-leading screen industry.

I recognize that the strikes in Hollywood will contribute to the sense of uncertainty that many in the screen industry have experienced, and I appreciate that our local guilds have expressed their solidarity with their American counterparts.

She said the final details of the screen production refund, reported in May after a government review, will be announced by the end of this month.

It offers a 20% discount for international productions and 40% for New Zealand films.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni reassures the industry that the government is committed to supporting New Zealand’s innovative and world-leading screen industry. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The changes will support more high-quality, local programming that can drive our domestic industry and ensure that New Zealand continues to attract big Hollywood projects that bring great benefits to our screen industry and the wider economy, Sepuloni said.

The changes include expanding the criteria to include all domestic productions.

Sioux Macdonald, managing director of Film Crew Services Ltd, which has an independent film crew on its books that makes for a great production, including film crew, wardrobe, make-up, catering and lighting, said some of its clients had worked on Minecraft but the technicians were a solid and transitional group.

The production of Momoas Chief of War has been plagued with delays such as a cyclone and endless bad weather, but even with so many adverse conditions, the show must go on.

LEARN MORE

Macdonald this week sent a half-full email to film crew workers with helpful tips for surviving slow times.

The AI ​​debate is reminiscent of a recently released Black Mirror episode where Salma Hayeks’ likeness was used for a series. Photo/PA

The only drama we want to see is the one that unfolds on camera, Macdonald said.

The North Island has had a good run recently on international productions and the South Island has had a good run over the past few years.

Roseanne Liang said the average New Zealander might be tempted to ignore what’s happening with the glitz there in Hollywood, but the strike is a microcosm of what’s happening with workers around the world, including in Aotearoa.

As a screenwriter from New Zealand working in Hollywood, I know the strike only works if we stick together and hold the line together. I support the strike 100%.

Anyone who thinks making movies and TV is sweet and glamorous just doesn’t understand the work it entails – the long hours, the mental and physical intensity, the conditions in which we work.

The Oppenheimer stars left their premiere. Left to right, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. Photo/PA

You’ll hear a lot of people talking about the seriousness of the strike, and I think it’s important to remember that the strike itself isn’t the bad thing. The bad thing is the already obscene inequity system. The strike is a necessary countermeasure – the only effective and timely countermeasure available – to prevent this obscene gap from widening and taking root in the current state of affairs.

Liang said the studios were needed in a symbiotic relationship with screen professionals.

Creators and actors can’t be paid or seen without studios delivering and selling their work to the public, but studios don’t exist without the work that creators and actors do. When studios deny professionals the very livelihood that defines the word profession, that symbiosis dies.

It is frustrating that a strike has become the only recourse to induce the powers that be to negotiate as humans. No one takes this strike lightly. Nobody wants to not work.