EMILY PRESCOTT: Actor Luther Ford is crazy about Prince Harry, who he should play in The Crown

Prince Harry is a model for Hermès! Well OK, not the real Harry but the actor Luther Ford, below, who is to play him in the next series of The Crown.

Luther was pictured wearing a pajama-style shirt and shorts at Paris Fashion Week, and considering he’s set to become a household name after starring in Netflix’s The Crown, it’s no wonder he’s practicing getting his picture taken.

Keen to support him, co-star Meg Bellamy, who will play Kate Middleton, enthusiastically flattered Luther on Instagram, commenting “Wowwwww!!” in response to fashion photos.

Prince Harry is a model for Hermès! Well OK, not the real Harry but actor Luther Ford, pictured, who is to play him in the next series of The Crown

He is set to become a household name after starring in The Crown on Netflix as Prince Harry (pictured)

I never got Bourne star Matt Damon as a pipe and slippers guy. But he loves nothing more than taking off his shoes and putting on something more comfortable, according to his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, a neighbor of his in a Brooklyn apartment building she calls a “strange commune.”

She tells Bruce Bozzi’s Table For Two podcast, “I never see Matt Damon without his slippers again. I haven’t seen him in regular shoes for a long time.

Horror alert for Holly

Holly Willoughby, This Morning presenter

As if the past few weeks hadn’t been tough enough for This Morning’s Holly Willoughby following the departure of Phillip Schofield, she thinks things are about to get crazier because of the astrological influence of the planet Venus.

According to Holly’s wellness company, Wylde Moon, “Venus is going retrograde and we’re all going to feel it.” Holly, 42, seems to think stars have a lot in store for us all, especially when it comes to romance.

Get ready for “angst, anxiety and confusion”, apparently.

Wylde Moon says that as an Aquarius, Holly faces a “magical mystery tour” and a “mad dash” next month.

Let’s hope any impending drama avoids the This Morning studio!

Oh the perks of being famous presenter Melanie Sykes has revealed her phone company waived her thousands of pound bill when she tweeted that she forgot to turn off data roaming while traveling in the Seychelles. I wonder if I should use Twitter to complain about my gas bill?