Entertainment
EMILY PRESCOTT: Actor Luther Ford is crazy about Prince Harry, who he should play in The Crown
EMILY PRESCOTT: Actor Luther Ford is crazy about Prince Harry, who he should play in The Crown
Prince Harry is a model for Hermès! Well OK, not the real Harry but the actor Luther Ford, below, who is to play him in the next series of The Crown.
Luther was pictured wearing a pajama-style shirt and shorts at Paris Fashion Week, and considering he’s set to become a household name after starring in Netflix’s The Crown, it’s no wonder he’s practicing getting his picture taken.
Keen to support him, co-star Meg Bellamy, who will play Kate Middleton, enthusiastically flattered Luther on Instagram, commenting “Wowwwww!!” in response to fashion photos.
Prince Harry is a model for Hermès! Well OK, not the real Harry but actor Luther Ford, pictured, who is to play him in the next series of The Crown
He is set to become a household name after starring in The Crown on Netflix as Prince Harry (pictured)
I never got Bourne star Matt Damon as a pipe and slippers guy. But he loves nothing more than taking off his shoes and putting on something more comfortable, according to his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, a neighbor of his in a Brooklyn apartment building she calls a “strange commune.”
She tells Bruce Bozzi’s Table For Two podcast, “I never see Matt Damon without his slippers again. I haven’t seen him in regular shoes for a long time.
Horror alert for Holly
Holly Willoughby, This Morning presenter
As if the past few weeks hadn’t been tough enough for This Morning’s Holly Willoughby following the departure of Phillip Schofield, she thinks things are about to get crazier because of the astrological influence of the planet Venus.
According to Holly’s wellness company, Wylde Moon, “Venus is going retrograde and we’re all going to feel it.” Holly, 42, seems to think stars have a lot in store for us all, especially when it comes to romance.
Get ready for “angst, anxiety and confusion”, apparently.
Wylde Moon says that as an Aquarius, Holly faces a “magical mystery tour” and a “mad dash” next month.
Let’s hope any impending drama avoids the This Morning studio!
Oh the perks of being famous presenter Melanie Sykes has revealed her phone company waived her thousands of pound bill when she tweeted that she forgot to turn off data roaming while traveling in the Seychelles. I wonder if I should use Twitter to complain about my gas bill?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12327447/EMILY-PRESCOTT-Actor-Luther-Ford-wild-Prince-Harry-set-play-Crown.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EMILY PRESCOTT: Actor Luther Ford is crazy about Prince Harry, who he should play in The Crown
- Former Hawkeye football player turned professor and leaves his brain to science
- Top wedding guest fashion dilemmas and stylish solutions
- Afghanistan: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Donald Trump aide allegedly filmed moving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ says
- Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate a redeveloped state-of-the-art complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26; see the pictures
- Writers’ strike: Hundreds out of work as Jason Momoas’ Hollywood blockbuster Minecraft comes to a halt
- Kim Exner and Michael Roos have been officially inducted into the Big Sky Hall of Fame
- Military analyst: Russia created minefield ‘about the size of Florida’ in Ukraine
- A woman confesses her love for Tom Cruise at the film’s premiere. Watch the actor’s response
- rose: The rise of Barbiecore: Greta Gerwig’s film about the iconic doll creates a new school of fashion!
- Everything you need to know