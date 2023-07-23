Reviews | Pedro Pascal and Jenna Ortega shouldn’t be exceptions in Hollywood





Corporate America’s treatment of Latinx people as a monolithic, homogenous group, instead of the diverse demographic that they are, has perpetuated stereotypes of Latino authenticity for decades. These stereotypes have disproportionately portrayed Latinos on television and in movies as Spanish speakers who originate from Latin America and share a particular Latin look. In Hollywood, this narrative reinforced the idea that we are a niche market distinct from the general public, which could be served by importing shows that are cheaper to produce in Latin America than shows produced in the United States. That’s why it was exciting to see Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal make Emmys history last week as the third Latina actress and first Latino actor nominated in the lead actor categories for hit shows Wednesday and The Last of Us. Although Latinx make up 19% of the US population, they make up less than 5 percent of actors cast in speaking roles in the country’s top-grossing films. Additionally, representation in the media industry as a whole is only 12%, with the majority of positions being service-oriented, such as cleaning and security services. These figures have stagnated for decades, which is scandalous when you consider that they represent nearly half of the population in Los Angeles County.

Why has the media industry been so reluctant to recognize and address this problem? population growth viewers and potential consumers? The creators of Latinx told me that many executives in Hollywood don’t understand why they are outraged at how few Latinx appear in movies and TV shows. After all, there are already a variety of streaming offers from Latin America and Spain. But there is a profound difference between these markets. We would not confuse the experience of Native Mexicans living in Mexico with the experience of a fifth generation Chicana. This is why many in the industry identify Latinx as a term that signals gender inclusion and recognition of our racial and ethnic diversity to draw attention to a pattern of exclusion of Latinx writers and creators who represent the American experience. The globalization of Spanish-language media has only widened the existing gaps between the robust development of films and shows produced in Latin America and the limited opportunities for Latinx writers, directors, and showrunners in the United States. Over the past few decades, media companies in Latin America have benefited from investments by American streaming conglomerates like Netflix, lower costs of producing and importing programs in Latin America, and investments from governments in the region that support their film industries. While streaming platforms offer a wealth of series and films from Spain and Latin America, there is a lack of representation of stories written by Latinx people that reflect their experiences. While Latin American actors and writers have had the opportunity to expand their resumes with credits from global series produced by platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Max, Latinx actors and audiences have fewer roles to choose from. The cast of protagonists in series like Wednesday and The Last of Us are rare exceptions.

Research shows that in the United States, Latinx actors often play lower-class characters, criminals, or immigrants. The gap is even greater for Afro-Latinos. In shows produced in Latin Americathe majority of actors interpreted as protagonists and heroines are blonde and white, while darker-skinned actors are often relegated to secondary roles, housewives or criminals, if portrayed. Besides, Latinx writers face additional hurdles when entering a declining industry, as highlighted by the writers’ strike. The few productions that were written or created by Latinx people, and that represented our communities in a real and personal way, were canceled after a few seasons. When shows like gentified, Life and the Chubby Chronicles were closed despite positive reviews, writers and fans similarly wondered why. In the age of streaming, algorithm-based decisions make it difficult to determine what counts as transparency success, especially when algorithms are biased against new content. Latinx audiences remain heavy consumers of movies, TV, and other media, even if they don’t see themselves reflected. Some may wonder why media conglomerates should switch and invest in original content and programming or cast Latinx actors and writers when the cheaper import-based model is so profitable and seemingly successful. Still, they should evolve as these formulas have historically left Latinx audiences mostly untapped. There are generations of talented writers, producers and filmmakers that have been underutilized and countless rich stories and ideas that have yet to be told. Film and television that depict the experience of Latinx communities in the United States enrich the media ecosystem by providing a more accurate representation of American demographics. Additionally, we must address the negative impacts of the media-intensive formula for Latinx audiences, which limits opportunity and perpetuates the perception of Latinx as outsiders rather than fellow Americans deserving of equal visibility on TV and movie screens. It should be noted that Latinx are not the only group excluded by the globalization of streaming. That Ms. Ortega and Mr. Pascal have been recognized raises the question of whether we have reached a crucial turning point. It’s worth considering how we can leverage the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to also address issues of representation and investment in productions that will provide work opportunities for Latinx actors, writers, and showrunners, as well as pay equity issues for media workers.

Finally, it’s time to consider the global appeal of entertainment featuring Latinx actors. I want to see more roles for actors like Ariana DeBose, the first Afro-Latina to win an Oscar for a supporting role in West Side Story, and productions from filmmakers and MacArthur Genius Fellowship winners Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarraamong many other outstanding Latinx creations. I often wonder what it would look like if Hollywood dared to acknowledge that Latinx talent is no exception. Arlene Dvila, founding director of The Latinx Project at New York University, is the author of Latinx Art: Artists, Markets and Politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/23/opinion/latinos-hollywood-representation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos