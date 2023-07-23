CHRONICLE: With Hollywood on strike, new worlds are opening up

Columnist finds alternatives to reruns and summertime replacement shows by following real-life trials and screensavers

If summer TV wasn’t already filled with lame reality shows, game shows and reruns, get ready for more. We are now affected by a strike by Hollywood screenwriters and actors.

Once you’ve watched everything you care about on Netflix, Prime, or various other streaming services, then what? I may have an answer.

I’m sure I’m late to this TV night, but are you all watching YouTube videos? I feel like I discovered a whole underground community.

It all started with my obsession with true crime. I realized that there were entire networks dedicated to live streaming real criminal trials. I knew the really big cases were covered, but I hadn’t realized that a lot of the less high-profile ones were also televised.

Not only are there the main streams, but also programs offering analysis from lawyers, FBI profilers and everyday people with a multitude of opinions.

But be careful, you can get carried away. You find a deal. You get to know the players. You communicate with lawyers, witnesses, family members and journalists.

It can be boring, as the court sometimes is. There is a lot of wasted time, but there are also the days of legal drama and explosive evidence!

When it seems that justice has been done, there is a feeling of satisfaction.

This started my journey down the rabbit hole of online videos. But then I branched out.

Did you know there are thousands of home decluttering videos out there? I used to rely on sporadic bouts of Accusers to push me to action. Now I can be shamed, motivated, inspired and educated about the organization anytime, anytime, anywhere.

To be honest, some of the instructors really helped me. I guess at least fifty boxes of donations came out of my house in a few months and at least as many bags of trash.

Here are the top five lessons I learned:

1. Clean as you go. Do the dishes, clean the counter and sort the mail as it comes into the house. Every time you put off odd jobs, it only complicates things.

2. Make decisions. Moving objects from one place to another without taking care of them wastes your time. Should it be saved or thrown away?

3. Make your bed every morning before leaving the bedroom. I rarely made my bed, but it sets up your day with the first realization, however small. Also, once you leave the room, you rarely go back.

4. Start by decluttering things not sentimental. If you start browsing through old photos, scrapbooks, or family heirlooms, it will stop you. Instead, start with pots and pans, kitchen utensils, old papers, or anything that’s broken.

5. Having a bunch of organizing containers won’t help you get organized. You have to do the work. OK, I haven’t learned it yet because I keep buying baskets and bins.

I probably should have stopped while I was progressing. I do not have.

Did you know that there are also hundreds of videos where you literally follow people as they shop? Ordinary people grab a shopping cart and film themselves walking the aisles of thrift stores. They literally pick up different items, show them on camera, display the price, put them in their cart, and then we, the viewers, follow them home to see their loot. It’s that weird second-hand thrill.

You know what’s foreign? I look at them !

There are other channels where people pass by dollar stores to show the viewer what new products are. They film DIY projects made with inexpensive items. Some of the hosts are really engaging. Many are boring and monotonous. Others are so hyper they may need a sedative. All are intriguing, however.

Its lame? I know. I thought so too, until I got sucked in.

Maybe one day I’ll show you the organizational rack I made from three towel racks, tied together to hold files and my phone.

I may need my own channel.