This Bollywood movie holds the Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara





This Bollywood film, which also stars one of the highest paid actors, holds the Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards.

Aamir Khan’s 2001 blockbuster Lagaan won a total of 49 awards and the actors’ performances were also well-received. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s Sholay have also received several accolades, but one of the Bollywood films holds the Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards. The film was released in 2000 and became a blockbuster. The movie featured two debutants and one of them is now one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. The film is none other than Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, became a blockbuster and the film garnered a total of 92 accolades leading its name to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002. The film’s name was also added to the Limica Book of Records in 2003 for winning the most awards won by Bollywood films. Rakesh Roshan won his first-ever Filmfare award for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Hrithik Roshan won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Debut for the same film. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai stars Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and collected Rs 78.93 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming his next movie Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is expected to be released in 2024. On the other hand, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in the film Gadar 2 which also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set to be released on August 11. The film is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and is set to take on Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the box office. Read Hrithik Roshan pays homage to his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

