Actor says Disney’s WOKE casting policies are killing his career





Disney has been praised by media types in recent years for its diversity initiatives. The company has publicly stated that by next year, it expects half of its cast in new movies and TV shows to be people of color and/or marginalized groups. While many support this initiative to bring diversity to film and television, not everyone supports the effort. The #gowokegobroke hashtag has been trending for months to protest diversity in Disney films. One aspect that some may not have seen coming is the erasure of certain stories, or depictions. The upcoming live-action Snow White movie, for example, is a case where nothing Disney does will be right. The studio decided to remove the dwarfs from the story in order to be sensitive to people who are part of the dwarfism community. This has led to backlash, as many see the move as taking jobs away from people with dwarfism, a condition that makes finding a job in Hollywood difficult. One actor in particular says the move hurt his career. Dylan Postl wrote an opening for Newsweek detailing how, in his own words, “progressive Disney casting” has hurt the dwarfism community. The actor started his career as a professional wrestler, which was a dream you never thought he would ever achieve. He said, “I’m not the six-foot, 200-pound person WWE would normally hire, but it’s always been my dream. I wasn’t going to let anything stop this. In 2006, I heard that WWE was looking for someone of my stature to fill a role in wrestling, and to my surprise, they hired me. Postl lived his dream in WWE for nearly 10 years and gained notoriety along the way. Thanks to this, he was able to transition into acting, which was another dream he never thought he would achieve. “Growing up I rarely saw people with dwarfism on screen, and although it increased as I grew into a teenager, cameos in movies like Jingle All The Way and Elf, those roles seemed very rare and they were never lead roles,” he said. Which is why, when a live-action version of Snow White was announced, Postl got excited. He felt the film was a great opportunity to employ community members and present dwarfism in Hollywood in a positive light. Leaked photos of the film’s cast, however, left him “heartbroken.” “That’s why I was heartbroken when earlier this month I saw leaked photos of the seven dwarfs in Disney’s Snow White remake, which showed the characters being played by actors who appear to be a mix of heights,” he wrote. He believes the cast took jobs from other people living with dwarfism and gave them to people of typical height in a bid to be “inclusive”. Many have echoed these sentiments and feel that changing history erases a whole group of people who too often feel invisible. Little is known about the new Snow White movie except that it stars Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap, the seven dwarfs have been changed into seven magical creatures, and the movie features a new take on the beloved classic. Disney has yet to comment on the casting, and when discussing the leaked photos, they posted conflicting stories. Snow White hits theaters on March 22, 2024.

