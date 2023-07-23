Taare Zameen’s Secret Superstar By Bollywood Films With New Age Childhood Stories





Over time, the style of Bollywood films has changed and there has been a noticeable change in the way children are portrayed. Recent years have seen the emergence of a wave of new-age Bollywood films that have redefined the way children are portrayed. Beyond the usual preconceptions, these films embraced a more accurate and varied portrayal of childhood experiences. Let’s take a look at Bollywood movies that have captured the essence of childhood in a refreshing and empowering way, resonating with both young and adult audiences. Taare Zameen By (2007) Directed by Aamir Khan, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ is a touching story of a dyslexic child, Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary. The film beautifully highlights the struggles of children with learning disabilities and the importance of developing their unique talents and abilities. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) Amole Gupte’s “Stanley Ka Dabba” is a delightful film that follows the journey of a schoolboy named Stanley, played by Partho Gupte. The film highlights the importance of empathy, kindness and the right to education for every child. Chillar Party (2011) Directed by Vikas Bahl and Nitesh Tiwari, “Chillar Party” is the touching story of a group of young children who take it upon themselves to stand up against injustice and fight for their rights. The film emphasizes the power of unity and friendship between children. Bhootnath (2008) “Bhootnath,” directed by Vivek Sharma, features a friendly ghost, played by Amitabh Bachchan, befriending a young boy named Banku, played by Aman Siddiqui. The film explores themes of friendship, imagination and childhood innocence. Secret Superstar (2017) Advait Chandan’s “Secret Superstar” tells the story of a young girl played by Zaira Wasim, who dreams of becoming a singer despite her restrictive family environment. The film is a moving portrait of a child’s passion and determination to pursue her aspirations. Dangal (2016) Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Dangal” is based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film celebrates the spirit of female empowerment and breaks down gender stereotypes. Super 30 (2019) “Super 30”, directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, played by Hrithik Roshan. The film showcases Anand Kumar’s efforts in mentoring underprivileged children for the prestigious IIT entrance exams, emphasizing the importance of equal opportunity in education. These Bollywood films represent a new wave of storytelling that empowers children and challenges societal norms. These films have touched audiences of all ages as they highlight the struggles, hopes and goals of young characters. It is clear that as Bollywood evolves, the portrayal of children in films has become more varied, reflecting the changing dynamics of new-age cinema.

