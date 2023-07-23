Will Smith and Hollywood stars react to Jamie Foxx’s crying video on Instagram | Hollywood





In his first video appearance on social media since suffering a medical emergency in April, Jamie Foxx seemed ultra emotional on Saturday. Watery-eyed Foxx updated fans on what he had been through and refuted reports that he suffered from blindness and was paralyzed. Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake and more reacted to his video post. Jamie Foxx, Will Smith (File/Getty Images) “Awww Man!! Who’s chopping onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your light is needed and appreciated right now!” Smith commented on Foxx’s post. “I’ll bear to hug you when I see you again,” commented “The Rock” Johnson. “Love you Foxx!!!” Timberlake wrote. Among other celebrities, LL Cool J commented “so happy to see you again bro”. “God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love to Jamie,” Viola Davis wrote. READ ALSO | First Job, Hobby, Iron Man History and More: Robert Downey Jr. Answers the Internet’s Most Searched Questions About Him In the music video, Foxx thanked his fans and said, “First of all I want to say thank you to everyone…man of prayer!, by sending messages. I can’t even begin to tell you how far this has taken me and how this has brought me back. I went through something I thought I would never go through. A lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like this, man”. “I want you to see me laugh, have fun, party, joke, make a movie [or] TV show. I didn’t want you guys seeing me with hits that I missed and trying to figure out if I was going to make it,” Foxx continued. “Thanks a billion everyone has been a long way but all the prayers from the great people and God helped me.” Foxx captioned the music video while recounting her health ordeal to her millions of fans. Notably, the Oscar-winning star had been hospitalized on April 12 in Georgia where he was present for the filming of his Netflix film, Back in Action”. Foxx is still recovering from the undisclosed medical complication he suffered.

