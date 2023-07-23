Zoe Saldaña put her doubts aside to star in Taylor Sheridan’s new series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Zoe Saldaña has starred in three successful movie franchises — ‘Avatar’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Star Trek’ — but when Taylor Sheridan approached her to direct her new TV series, ‘Special Ops: Lioness’, she said no.

“I have ADD and I’m dyslexic, so learning a lot of dialogue has always been very daunting,” Saldaña said in an interview before the actors’ strike began. “I never thought I could ever be part of (projects) where the dialogue and writing is most important to the whole story…I tend to run away from that. I have a hard time concentrating, which is why the action genre has always appealed to me.”

She says Sheridan called her and was very complimentary, adding that he was writing a character with her in mind. As exciting as the project seemed, she succeeded.

“I read the pilot, loved it so much I freaked out and walked away from it.”

A year later, she was in Italy filming the limited series “From Scratch” and found herself considering this offer from Sheridan and telling her husband about it.

“I guess he was just fed up with me always mentioning the show and not doing anything about it. He was like, ‘Call him, text him. And the thing with Taylor is if he’s busy and it’s not something he considers important, he won’t call you back for weeks. If it’s really something he really wants to hear, he calls back in seconds, so that’s exactly what he did.

“He said, ‘I’m waiting for you. The script is still there. We didn’t do anything with it. Please say yes. And I did it,” Saldaña said.

After that initial apprehension about taking on the role, Saldaña says her admiration for Sheridan’s work only grew. He wrote each of the series’ eight episodes.







Joe (Zoe Saldana), left, and Two Cups (James Jordan) analyze the situation in a scene from ‘Special Ops: Lioness’.

– Courtesy of Paramount+

“I have a lot of respect for someone who really, really believes in what they’re doing,” she said. “Now, knowing him a bit more, he’s very confident in his writing. And that may put people off (but) I tend to really lean in and revere people who know who they are. If this is your strength, then own it, protect it. And if you don’t want to compromise, that’s okay as long as we keep listening to your stories. It works.”

“Special Ops: Lioness” debuts Sunday on Paramount+ and also stars Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Laysla De Oliveira. Saldaña plays Joe, a CIA agent who recruits De Oliveira’s character to go undercover in a secret female spy program called Lioness.

De Oliveira befriends women whose boyfriends or husbands have ties to terrorist organizations. Viewers will also see Joe struggle to balance his very demanding career and family life as a wife and mother.

Saldaña says the role has helped her appreciate under-the-radar special ops personnel. The show is based on the CIA’s Lioness program.

“These people are no different from doctors. They wake up every day and give their lives to this profession to survive. I commend people like that. It’s a selfless act. You sacrifice your life for the good of others.”