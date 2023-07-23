ETimes BFFs: Did you know that Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi family has a relationship with the great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib? | Hindi Movie News

A blue-blooded ancestry, fused with literati and creativity flows in Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan who hails from a royal family, also has a relationship with the famous poet Mirza Ghalib , while his mother Sharmila Tagore comes from the line of famous Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Real royalty crosses Bollywood!

In today’s segment of ETimes BFFs (Big Filmy Families), we decode the connection between an illustrious generation of Nawabs and a line of intelligent minds, who ultimately gave the entertainment industry a plethora of talent.

The Last Judgment Nabob of the Pataudi family, Iftikhar Ali Khan, was born to Nawab Muhammad Ibrahim Ali Khan of Pataudi and his wife Shahar Bano Begum. He was the only Test cricketer to have played for India and England. Iftikhar Ali Khan represented the England team in Test matches in 1932 and 1943, while he captained the Indian cricket team in 1946.

In 1939, Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan married Nawab Begum Sajida Sultan, the daughter of the Nawab of Bhopal. They had four children, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Qudsia Sultan, Saleha Sultan and Sabiha Sultan.

Image Courtesy: Saba Ali Khan

Interrelation with Mirza Ghalib

In 1810, the famous Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib was married to Umrao Begum, daughter of Nawab Ilahi Bakhsh Khan, the younger brother of the first Nawab of Loharu, Ahmad Baksh Khan. Decades later, in 1939, Mansoor Ali Khans grandfather and Saifs great-grandfather, Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, married Shahar Bano Begum, daughter of Nawab Amiruddin Ahmad Khan, a descendant of the first Nawab of Loharu, Ahmad Baksh Khan.

Mirza Ghalib and Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi were both married to Begums of the Loharu dynasty.

ETimes was able to confirm this link, which dates back to the 19th century, with the Pataudi and Loharu families.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The flamboyant Indian captain and effervescent descendant of the Pataudi lineage, Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi lived an illustrious life. He was the son of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj and the Nawab Begum of Bhopal, Sajida Sultan. Mansoor succeeded as the ninth Nawab of Pataudi upon his father’s death in 1952, which coincided with his 11th birthday.

On the pitch, Mansoor Ali Khan was best known as a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-paced bowler. During his illustrious career, Mansoor was named India’s first captain when he played for Oxford aged 16. A road accident in 1961 left him with a damaged right eye, but the Nawab refused to give up his passion for cricket. Mansoor, affectionately known as Tiger Pataudi, was appointed captain of the Indian cricket team at the age of 21.

Following the passion for cricket in the family, the Pataudi Cup was announced in 2007, for the winner of a series of trials between England and India, played in England. It was announced on the 75th anniversary of India’s first Test match in 1932.

Celebrating his contribution to the country, Mansoor Ali Khan received the prestigious Arjuna award in 1964 and the Padma Shri in 1967.

Mansoor Ali Khan married Sharmila Tagore on December 27, 1968. They had three children, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Image Courtesy: Saba Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore

The eldest daughter of Gitindranath and Ira Tagore, Sharmila faced the camera at the age of 13, in acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film “Apur Sansar” in 1959. A few years later, Sharmila marked her Bollywood debut with Shakti Samanta’s “Kashmir Ki Kali” (1964). Over the years Sharmila has starred in countless hits like Waqt (1965), Anupama (1966), An Evening in Paris (1967), Chupke Chupke (1975) and Namkeen (1982) to name a few. After more than a decade, Sharmila Tagore made her comeback with the OTT movie Gulmohar (2023). The veteran actress has two national awards to her credit, she won the prestigious honor for ‘Mausam’ (1976) and ‘Abar Aranye’ (2003). She was honored with a Padma Bhushan in 2013.

Away from the din of Bollywood, Sharmila Tagore leads a quiet life in Delhi, making occasional visits to Mumbai. She had once said that Delhi holds a special place in her heart as it is her sasural and close to Pataudi.

A descendant of Rabindranath Tagore

Sharmila Tagore comes from the enriching line of distinguished poet, writer, social reformer and painter Rabindranath Tagore. While she was born years after the Nobel laureate passed away, Sharmila had ancestral relations with him from her maternal and paternal families. Sharmila Tagore’s paternal great-grandfather, Gaganendranath Tagore, was a nephew of Rabindranath Tagore. While his maternal grandmother Latika Tagore was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagores first born son Saif is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. He received the title in a symbolic pagri ceremony held in Pataudi, following the death of his father in 2011. After early schooling in Himachal Pradesh, Saif was sent to Lockers Park School in the UK, a private boarding school for boys. He graduated from Winchester College in the UK and upon his return to India, he took a job with an advertising agency. Within months, Saif left the job and continued to follow in his mother’s footsteps, to pursue a successful career in films.

Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan met his future wife during a photo session, before his first film. After dating for some time, the couple got married in 1991. A popular actress at that time, Amrita was 12 years older than Saif. The couple have two children – Sara and Ibrahim. After 13 years of marriage, Saif and Amrita separated in 2004.

Sarah Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s eldest daughter Sara is an established actress. Sara has a history and political science degree from Columbia University. After graduation, she was determined to become an actress and made her successful debut in 2018. Sara Ali Khan is now a regular face on the big screen and OTT.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

After working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ibrahim is ready to face the camera. His first film is called “Sarzameen”, with Prithviraj and Kajol in key roles.

kareena kapoor khan

Famous actors Randhir Kapoor and Babitas’ daughter Kareena entered the royal line of Pataudis as the wife of Saif Ali Khans. Popularly known as Bebo, she was an established actress before meeting Saif on the Tashan sets in 2008.

Taimour Ali Khan

In December 2016, Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child together, Taimur Ali Khan. Shortly after, the couple were outraged that they named their son after a Turkish leader who invaded India. Saif later clarified that the ruler was Timur while his son was Taimur. He had also explained that Taimur is an ancient Persian name meaning iron.

Jahangir Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s youngest child, affectionately known as Jeh, was born during the pandemic. He turned two on February 21, 2023.

Image Courtesy: Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan

Preferring to stay out of the limelight, Saba continues the family’s royal lineage and serves as the chief caretaker of the Royal Endowment Trust, Bhopal. She worked as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudis Naib Mutwalli (Deputy) and after her disappearance she was appointed official Mutwalli of the Aukaf-e-Shahi Trust by the Wakf Board. Saba acts as supervisor for assets worth billions held by the Wakf Board. A keen photographer, Saba also enjoys jewelry design, tarot reading and is also a spiritual healer. She is the only child of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who has not ventured into film.

Soha Ali Khan

The youngest born of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha, embarked on her journey in front of the camera in 2004. In 2015, she married Kunal Khemu, who is also a successful actor. The couple became parents to Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017.