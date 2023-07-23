How to End Hollywood Actors’ and Writers’ Strikes





Comment this story Comment Strikes involving Hollywood actors and writers raise many separate issues, but one of the most controversial concerns the rights to artificial intelligence likenesses by individual human beings. The studios are asking for the right to offer contracts allowing them to scan the bodies, voices and other characteristics of individual actors, including extras, and then own the rights to the AI ​​likenesses in perpetuity. The actors are upset for good reason. First, think about how this market will work. Most actors don’t become famous, and so their likenesses end up being worthless. This means that studios can’t afford to offer more than a small fee for likeness rights on so many upfront acting deals. It also means that if the studios have their way, potential stars end up being significantly underpaid for selling their likenesses before they became famous. Imagine being Harrison Ford and working as an extra at the start of your career. You – if I may add a little time – could have lost the rights to your likeness to the AI ​​forever. As technology evolves, future AI likenesses could be incorporated into new Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Wars films, whether the human Harrison Ford approved of it or not. I find this unfair, but what is the best solution? I suggest that the eventual settlement of the strike prohibit studios from buying the rights to AI likenesses for more than a single film or project. Or, as a compromise, the contract could be for a limited number of projects, but not in perpetuity. Actors would therefore retain long-term control of their AI likenesses, but if they wanted to continue selling those likenesses on a project-by-project basis, they could. Note that this proposal is in some respects quite unequal. In other words, the future stars would end up much richer, and the large number of actors who failed would end up slightly poorer. They would not receive small upfront sums for rights that would quickly become worthless. We can feel better about this compromise if we consider fan interests. Many people (myself included) enjoy the image and thought of Han Solo (one of Ford’s most famous roles), whether or not they pay money in any given year to see the Star Wars movies. Would these fans prefer Ford or a movie studio to control Han Solo’s image? The answer may depend on the wisdom and aesthetic taste of the actor in question, but overall I’d go for the actor controlling the AI ​​likenesses. At least some actors will care about the quality of the projects their likenesses are attached to, rather than simply seeking to maximize the profit from the deployment of the likenesses. So if the question is whether an AI likeness of Han Solo can greet visitors at the entrance to a Disney ride, Disney could say yes but Ford could say no, or at least he would have that choice. Keeping celebrity images sparse rather than overexposed is a good aesthetic decision, even if it does keep some market power in the hands of Ford, his would-be heirs, and future movie stars more generally. With these added constraints on AI likenesses, we’ll likely end up with a more exciting, less tired, and less overexposed celebrity culture, and hopefully that will lead to broader social benefits, if only by cultivating better taste among fans and viewers. Such a proposal is not so unusual when considered in a larger context. Standard employment contracts don’t allow you to sell your job to your boss in perpetuity, as you still retain the right to quit. Few people consider this restriction on contracts reprehensible, because it protects human freedom against certain hasty or ill-conceived decisions, such as selling oneself into slavery. If your AI-likeness ends up being such a good substitute for your physical being, as it seems our current technological path may provide, why shouldn’t we consider similar contract restrictions for AI-likeness? My proposal is not without problems. For example, if a studio is having trouble buying the AI ​​likenesses of stars, it can create non-traceable composite AI animations to a single star and market those likenesses as a star application. It could be that all stars (and our culture) end up getting worse as a result. Or what if studios approach non-union YouTube artists and seek to make them bigger stars and thereby capture their AI likenesses in perpetuity, again putting the actors at a disadvantage? A new world of AI is coming fast, and I doubt we can organize all of our affairs in such a way that bargaining power falls exactly as we would like. Nevertheless, on this question, I will be happy if the strike grants victory to the actors. More from Bloomberg Opinion: AI shines spotlight on Hollywood hypocrisy: Parmy Olson Hollywood offers actors a chilling script: Dave Lee AI regulation will be key. And Complicated: Noah Feldman This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the Marginal Revolution blog. He is co-author of Talent: How to Identify the Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion Offer this item gift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/07/23/how-to-end-the-hollywood-actors-and-writers-strike/62b4298a-2953-11ee-a948-a5b8a9b62d84_story.html

