Robin Williams’ children pay tribute on late actor’s 72nd birthday





Robin Williams’ children remember him and what he stood for.

Robin’s son, Zak Williams, and daughter, Zelda Williams, both paid tribute to their father on social media on Friday, celebrating what would have been his 72nd birthday. The actor died in 2014 at the age of 63.

Happy 72nd dad! I remembered how much I loved that look you gave me. That look with a mischievous, affectionate smile that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Happy and curious and wonderful,” Zak captioned a throwback photo on Instagram that showed his dad wearing headphones and smiling.

I miss you and love you forever! added the forties.







In her tribute, Zelda, 33, tweeted how she thought Robin would have supported the current writers’ and actors’ strike alongside a photo of the late actor joining the New York picket line during the 2007 strike.

Happy Birthday to Poppo, who sure would have been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always, Zelda wrote in his caption.

In the photo, Robin held up a sign reading SAG WGA ON STRIKE as he stood alongside other protesters.







THE Jumanji The star openly defended the rights of screenwriters during the 2007 strike. It’s not about millionaire screenwriters. They don’t need to be on strike. It’s not about me, I’m fine, said Robbins The Hollywood Reporter during the demonstrations of the time. It’s a lot of people just trying to get their fair share.

“You want to solve it for them and get everyone back to work and find a way to share it,” the late actor added.

Zak is the eldest son of Robin and his first wife Valérie Velardi. Zelda and her brother Cody Williams, 31, are Robins’ children from his second marriage to Marsha Garces Williams.

Robin’s 72nd birthday was Friday, July 21.

Ethan Miller/Getty; Steve Zak Photography/WireImage



Robin’s birthday precedes the ninth anniversary of her death next month.

In February, his former co-star Sally Field opened up about the moment she met the late actor.

During the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Livethe 76-year-old actress remembers doing the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire with the actor.

“What you immediately think of is Robin. There isn’t a moment that isn’t filled with my love and joy to be in his presence,” she told PEOPLE. “I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, gentle, brilliantly talented man.”

“We all miss him,” Field added. “He should age like me, for God’s sake. I hate that he’s not here.”

