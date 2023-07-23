Chris Jones faces $50,000 non-cancellable daily fine





Several years ago, the hold-out gave way to the hold-in. And for good reason. The 2020 collective bargaining agreement makes it much more costly for contracted players to stay out of training camp until they get what they want. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has dusted off the traditional way of getting more, despite the new-age costs associated with contracted players not showing up for training camp. He stays away, and he’s apparently ready to pay. Under Article 42, Section 1(b)(vi) of the 2020 CBA, Jones (as a player under his second contract with the Chiefs) faces a mandatory fine of $50,000 per day. And by mandatory, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed that it will be mandatory. For the avoidance of doubt, such fines are binding and shall not be reduced or waived by the Club, in whole or in part, but shall be paid by the Player or deducted by the Club in accordance with Section 5(b) of this article, states the ABC. The $50,000 daily timer begins on the report date and continues through the Sunday immediately preceding the regular season opener. It’s six weeks. It’s $2.1 million. Jones clearly doesn’t care. He’s trying to get the kind of salary over the next few years that will eclipse $2.1 million. And even if the Chiefs can’t waive fines anymore (teams used to do it quietly), Jones can ask for enough to cover the fines, on top of whatever he wants. And so Jones chose to stay away instead of showing up and holding back. Although he would have avoided all the fines, he would have lost the benefit of the leverage that comes with his absence. Once he’s there, it’s much harder to leave, given the ABC’s terms. Once he’s there, the Chiefs know they’ll eventually get him on the pitch, if a new deal isn’t done. Finally, in front of Chiefs fans who don’t care about Jones’ efforts to get fair treatment while he still has the skills to earn significant compensation and who are prone to complaining that he’s breaching his contract, remember that there are two contracts that apply to his job. First, the contract between the player and the team. Second, the contract between all players and all teams. The latter gives Jones the right to stay out of training camp, if he’s willing to pay the price. Thus, if Jones is willing to pay the price (or able to get the Chiefs to pay back the price via a new deal), Jones can create leverage in a legitimate and appropriate way (unlike, for example, fake an injury) by staying away until he gets what he deserves. Not every player can pull off something like this. Jones, who is clearly trying to close in on Aaron Donald’s $31.6 million annual average compared to the group of $22.5-23.5 million deals made this year by the likes of Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and Daron Payne, has the talent and importance for the team to justify trying.

