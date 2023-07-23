Lake County Library Emphasizes Lifelong Learning | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

Pollinators make all the difference in our daily lives.

From helping to provide the food we eat to giving us plants to watch, they each play an important role.

On July 15, at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora, Neta Villalobos-Bell, President of the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, gave a presentation on creating a pollinator garden.

Participants were treated to an overview of garden pollinators and how to attract them to a garden. Beyond butterflies, they learned about other important pollinators, including bees, wasps, mosquitoes, flies, and even bats.

What matters is diversity, Villalobos-Bell said. Diversity of flower shape, color, sweetness and fragrance. The interactions of insects with the natives of my yard always fascinate me. For example, beetles may not need such a sweet flower, but they are very fragrant.

The Libraries’ mission is centered on lifelong learning and literacy, and Mount Dora Town Library Manager Cathy Lunday is always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to enhance the visitor experience. Collaboration with local organizations is one mechanism for this. One week, Lego might litter the hall, providing the perfect opportunity for the community to show off their creativity, while another might be marked by an annual dinosaur exhibit.

We take lifelong learning very seriously, she said. Any age can build and create, and at 3pm on Monday having 30 people in our lobby with Legos, you’d be hard pressed to find that anywhere else.

As much as it does to usher guests through the door, the works of the library can even be enjoyed without setting foot inside. A butterfly garden, maintained by dedicated library volunteers, shows what gardening with native Florida plants can produce and is part of a push for shared environmental awareness.

We’re partnering with the local agricultural extension office for a monthly gardening program, and later in the year we’ll bring in a university environmental science librarian to talk about Florida mushrooms, said Monday. Well, also have a program on gardening for backyard habitats and a presentation on bats with the Florida Bat Conservancy. We focus on the environment because it really resonates with people who want to feel connected to it.

Monday first contacted Villalobos-Bell through her husband Ken Bell, who was walking one day in the storeroom behind the library.

Lunday was talking about invasive plants all over the reserve, and he overheard her and told her you should call my wife, Neta said. Later, I showed up at a city commission meeting I was sitting at, and she asked if I would be interested in volunteering to help remove these plants. Of course, I can’t say no, and that’s how it started three years ago.

Since then, Neta has organized volunteer walks through the reserve responsible for removing more than half a ton of vegetation.

Our hope is to beautify the area with a walking trail and a focus on forest restoration, and Neta has been a big help, said Lunday.

Were the tip of the iceberg, Neta said. We could always use more help.

Neta has also been involved with the library in several other ways.

Cathy keeps giving me opportunities, she says. At one point, the library bought plant watercolors from a Mount Dora resident and they wanted to display them in the lobby. For this, they hired me to write descriptions of each, and then came the offer to host presentations. In the parking lot, Neta and her group have organized a sale of native plants, and she hopes she will have the opportunity to do it again.

The opportunities keep coming because Cathy is so committed to the environment and educating others, she said. She is absolutely amazing.

For more information on events and volunteer opportunities with the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora, see the Lake County Library website at mylakelibrary.org, or call 352-735-7180. For more information on the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, see their website at lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.

