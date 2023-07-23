Movie star Steven Spielberg has been called the best actor in the world





Movie

Leave the minds wondering about the greatest film directors of all time for a moment, and it’s not long before the name Steven Spielberg comes to mind. Quite simply, Spielberg delivered box office success after box office success with the likes ofHEY,IndianaJones,jurassic park,Schindler’s listAndSave Private Ryan,just to name a few. Of course, throughout the delivery of these acclaimed blockbusters, Spielberg has had the good fortune to work with some of the biggest players in the industry including Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Mark Rylance, Richard Dreyfuss and a selection of the most notorious talent behind the camera such as frequent songwriter John Williams. However, there was one actor in particular who was seemingly ahead of the pack when it came to performers Spielberg truly admired. It’s none other than English legend Pete Postlethwaite, who starred in Spielberg’s 1997 sci-fi action filmThe Lost World: Jurassic Park. Spielberg once called Postlethwaite the best actor in the world. Fellow actress Julie Walters had been in a five-year relationship with Postlethwaite in the 1970s and referenced Spielberg’s comments. He was quite simply the most exciting and exhilarating actor of his generation. He invented edgy, she said. Spielberg was right when he said he was the best actor in the world. Postlethwaite had trained as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theater School in the 1970s and later had a stint with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Throughout his film career, the Warrington-born actor starred for Ridley Scott inThe DuelistsFranco Zeffirelli inHamletDavid Fincher inAlien 3Michael Mann inThe Last of the Mohicansand Baz Luhrmann inRomeo + Juliet. There were several other stars who publicly declared their admiration for the iconic actor, including hisIn the name of the Fatherco-star, Daniel Day-Lewis, considered by many to be one of the greatest performers of all time. It was Pos, he said. As students, it was him that we went to see on stage many times. He shouldn’t have left. I so wish he hadn’t, Day-Lewis said shortly after Postlethwaites’ death. There is a tendency to make lists at this time of the year. When it comes to the Best of British, if Pete isn’t at the top of the list, he shouldn’t be far off. High praise indeed from a true talent in the theater world. Postlethwaite simply drew admiration wherever he walked. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

