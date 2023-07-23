Voice actors, SAG-AFTRA speak out against AI at Comic-Con

The perils of artificial intelligence for the entertainment industry came to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, with SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland joining a panel of voice actors hosted by NAVA, the National Association of Voice Actors, to discuss the specific dangers AI is already posing to the profession.

“We have to reject the idea that it’s just something that’s going to happen to us and we can’t comment on that,” Crabtree-Ireland said at the start of the panel, on whether AI could devastate the entertainment industry. “I think it could definitely happen, the question is whether we’re going to let it happen.”

Along with Crabtree-Ireland and NAVA moderator and board member Linsay Rousseau (“God of War: Ragnarok”), the panel, which performed to a standing audience only, included Ashly Burch (“Mythic Quest”), Cissy Jones (“The Owl House”), SAG-AFTRA Bargaining Committee member Zeke Alton (“Call of Duty”), and NAVA President and Founder Tim Friedlander (“Record of Ragnarok”).

At stake for the panel was the growing certainty that without explicit contractual and statutory protections in place, AI could not only effectively replace the vast majority of voice actors’ labor, but manipulate their voice to create content without their express consent.

“As a human voice actor I can walk into a room and get a script that says something that I didn’t agree to say or something that I would never say, I personally have that ability to walk out of that room,” Friedlander said. However, with the AI ​​cloning the actors’ voices, “we lost control of what our voice could possibly say,” he said.

Without referring to the film by name, Crabtree-Ireland compared the issue to “the story of a little mermaid and a sea witch who literally steals that mermaid’s voice”. As audiences laughed as they recognized Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’, Crabtree-Ireland continued, “I remember seeing this for the first time and thinking how awful that sea witch is stealing that person’s voice and then using it for whatever. That’s exactly what we’re talking about.

“As an actor, you have to know what they’re going to do with a digital version of you that they create using AI, not in general,” Crabtree-Ireland continued.

Jones said that because “there’s no reason to put that genie back in the bottle”, over the past 18 months NAVA has created “a framework for working within AI in an ethical manner”. The main points are that voice actors must give active, informed consent for their voice to be used by the AI ​​(as opposed to what she called a much more expansive “passive consent” that is buried in contractual language); that voice actors should have control over how their voice is used; and that they must be fairly compensated for this use.

Jones added that she was in the early stages of building a company that would provide “the first ethical and actor use of AI with voiceover.”

The sense of urgency to find a solution was mentioned several times during the panel.

“With the pace of this technology, by the time we understand the abuses that we know are going to happen, it’s too late,” Alton said. One of the biggest concerns expressed was how AI would specifically prevent work opportunities for emerging voice actors trying to get their start in the field with smaller roles in animation and video games – roles that AI could easily replace. Panelists also said it’s common for contracts to include broad language allowing studios to own the actor’s work “in perpetuity” and use it “in any technology that exists or is to be developed.”

For actors just starting out, this kind of contractual language could mean “your first job could potentially be your last job if you don’t have protection,” Friedlander said.

Burch added, “I don’t want the next generation of voice actors not to have the potential to build a life that we’ve been able to build in this industry.”

To that end, Friedlander said NAVA is working with the European Union to enshrine voice protection in the AI ​​Act, which is currently being drafted by the European Parliament. He also said that NAVA works with sites hosting video game modders — who use coding to alter the appearance of game avatars, sometimes to sound like real people and real voices — to remove voice mods that were obtained without the actor’s consent.

“In the past three months, we may have deleted 6,000 to 7,000 audio files from some websites,” he said.

Several panelists also pointed to the potentially existential threat that AI poses to all kinds of workers far beyond the entertainment industry.

“Artists, coders, journalists, lawyers, this kind of technology is going to touch every form of work in the world,” Burch said.

Crabtree-Ireland added: “We could all stand against the misuse of technology, to really say, ‘We’re going to say what can be done with our bodies, our voices, our faces, our likenesses’ – and we have to.”