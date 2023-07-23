From Krrish 4 to Gadar 2, 8 most anticipated Bollywood movie sequels to look forward to!

Kavya Updated: 6 hours ago Follow

Bollywood brings with it impactful films and memorable films. When we watch movies, all we think about is that we want to see yet another part of that and we also wonder what the sequel can bring with itself. And most often it happens that the director or directors of the film themselves hint at the upcoming arrival of their films. Here are some of the most anticipated Bollywood movie sequels that every one of us is looking forward to.

1) Bridge 2

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was historic and had its own charm. From every song to every dialogue to every action sequence, the film spoke volumes. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film was a big hit. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for the movie to come along with its sequel and it looks like the wait is over. For what? Well, because the sequel titled Gadar 2 is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

2) No entry

This 2005 version featuring Salman Khan , Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan topped was a riot of laughter when it was released, it was also one of the biggest hits of the year. But since then, brands to actors have spoken about what’s next. In fact, Salman also mentioned that the script was finished recently but the concrete came out.

3) Friendly 2

This Karan Johar the production was very well received by the audience, he and the cast of the film were very excited for the next installment but nothing happened. The directors then decided to reboot the film with Kartik Aaryan And Janhvi Kapoor but that also failed.

4) Singham 3

After the super success of ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham 2’, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set to collaborate again for the highly anticipated third installment of the film. The actor kicked off his new year by reading the script for the film’s third installment. Ajay Devgn also teased about the movie saying, “Get a great start to the new year with Singham Again storytelling #RohitShettys. The script I heard is. God willing, this will be our 11th blockbuster.

5) Tiger 3

After two successful episodes, “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, the creators of the action and spy thriller are ready for the third episode. part of Salman and Katrina Kaif manufacturers have also roped Emraan Hashmi for this part. The ‘Murder’ actor will play the antagonist in the film. The film is expected high on action. The creators even brought in a Korean stunt team to choreograph the film’s action sequences.

6) Following Krish

It will be almost 10 years since the release of Krissh 3, but not much has changed on the sequel. Director Rakesh Roshan had promised that the fourth part of the series would happen when the film was released, but the directors were unable to come up with the right idea for it.

7) Kick 2

Kick was Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut and he was the first director to have a box office collection record of over 200 crores. As soon as it was released, talk of the sequel was doing the rounds, with the producer-director recently mentioning in an interview that the sequel is in the works but will take time.

8) OMG 2

Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal sraar ‘OMG: Oh My God’ had received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Now the creators are ready for the second installment of the satirical comedy. The second part will feature Akshay Kumar along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

What movie are you excited for?

