Hedwig’s director at Actors Express believes in queer joy and anthems for outcasts
This story was originally posted by ArtsATL.
A quarter century since it opened on Broadway, the musical masterpiece Hedwig and the Angry Inch is perhaps more relevant than ever as a large faction of this country’s politicians wage war on LGBTQ+ civil rights.
John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trasks Hedwig debuted in 1998. It follows the journey of a transgender singer and musician who makes her way out of Cold War-era East Berlin, to land in the honkiest of tonks and dirtiest of dive bars in the United States, as she yearns for a rock star who stole her songs and her heart.
It’s a story of heartbreak and triumph, refracted through a heap of talent, wit and tenacity.
Often considered a cult classic, it’s more of a complete classic these days. The 2001 film of the same name, starring Mitchell, is part of the Criterion Collection, and Tony’s winning Broadway run nine years ago starred Neil Patrick Harris.
Atlanta audiences will get a chance to see what it’s all about or relive their favorite moments as Actors Express pulls the wig off the shelf once again for Hedwig and the Angry Thumb. The musical, which Actors Express also produced in 2002 and 2008, runs until August 19.
Quinn Xavier Hernandez, who uses the pronoun they, makes his directorial debut on Actors Express with Hedwig. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Hernandez graduated from Clemson University in 2018 with a landmark project featuring Paula Vogels Pulitzer’s award-winning play, How I Learned to Drive. A prolific writer, they have also written several plays and numerous short films.
ArtsATL told Hernandez why this is the best possible time for Hedwig and how the show just might have the most bangers per soundtrack of any musical.
Q: A lot has changed since 1998 when this show debuted in terms of how we talk about gender and how we talk about sexuality. But also, especially in the last few years, we’ve seen this very dramatic demise of LGBTQ+ rights, including recent Supreme Court rulings. And so it’s a very scary time in many ways. Can you explain how you approached connecting a 2023 audience with this material?
A: Yeah, I don’t think there’s a better show for this time. Hedwig has always been an anthem for outcasts and misfits and people who don’t quite fit into society’s boxes. And while there’s a lot of trauma and pain in this story, there’s also a tremendous amount of queer joy. I really want people to walk away from this show after seeing these characters for the real, complex, full-dimensional people that they are.
I feel like it’s so easy to get away with, Oh, it’s just a man in a dress or a woman dressed as a man. It’s not that anymore. I don’t even really think it was like that in the early 2000s when it was starting to pick up steam. I think people are just more aware now, and the more we can bring this to light and say, Hey, see me as I am, I think that’s the only reason to do this show and keep doing it.
Credit: Courtesy of Actor’s Express
Q: Can you take me back to when you first saw Hedwig and what really resonated back then?
A: Uh, I have to admit I’ve never seen the movie. I thought about watching it after I made it as an assistant (in Greenville, SC) and then, I don’t know, I never got around to doing it. And then when I got the offer for it, I was like, oh, well, I don’t want to watch it before because I don’t want it to influence me. My main experience with him was listening to the soundtrack. There is something about the music in this show. There isn’t a number that isn’t a bop. He has everything. It’s your ballad. It got your crazy punk rock thrasher. It’s totally metallic in some places. And totally sweet.
Q: Hedwig is such a complex character and has stood the test of time. What do you think is so enduring about her and her story?
A: I think the music is part of what makes Hedwig such an old character in the pop culture zeitgeist. There’s something so raw and vulnerable about it, and it’s a survivor’s story. And at the time it was written, people didn’t have the language that I believe Hedwig identifies with or most likely would identify with if given the language of today. But I think it’s the tenacity and brutality of how it all unfolds and unfolds towards the end that really sticks with people. It’s so bold and in your face too.
Credit: Courtesy of Actor’s Express
Q: Tell me about the casting process.
A: Having done the show before and knowing it quite well, I’m so used to seeing a cis, white, typically queer-adjacent person playing Hedwig. In the production I worked on in Greenville, the actors and I discovered that these characters really should be played by queer people. And so when it came to putting together the casting announcement, I was very intentional about how I listed everything so that people who identified themselves in a way that I felt represented those characters would come forward.
And it was really phenomenal. I was a little nervous, honestly, as someone who writes for non-binary, gender-nonconforming people. It’s not always easy to find actors these days. I was a little worried, like, are we going to be able to find them here in Atlanta? And the answer is yes. I think of the 45 people who auditioned for the show, only maybe five or six identified as cisgender.
Credit: Courtesy of Actor’s Express
Q: What was your favorite scene to work on?
A: It’s hard. I think the most fun was with Hedwig in particular. In the script, the notes are very specific about creating a fake parameter or configuring it where you are. And so, the previous two times Actors Express did this, they put it somewhere. And this time, I was like, no, Hedwig is in Atlanta. Hedwig is at Actors Express, how can we really push those buttons and swap references and stuff to make it look a lot like the world?
It’s one of my favorite things because Niko Carleo and Christina Leidel, who play Hedwig, are so hilarious. Everything they’ve done in rehearsal so far has brought me to tears, and I can’t wait to see it all come together.
MUSICAL
Hedwig and the Angry Thumb
Until August 19. 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday. $45. Actors Express Theater, 887 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.
Alexis Hauk is a member of the American Theater Critics Association. She has written and edited for numerous newspapers, alternative weeklies, trade publications and national magazines, including Time, The Atlantic, Mental Floss, UPROXX and Washingtonian. Originally from Atlanta, Alexis has also lived in Boston, Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles. By day, she works in health communications. At night, she enjoys covering the arts and being Batman.
