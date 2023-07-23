What Are Residue and Why Hollywood Actors and Writers Hit Them

LOS ANGELES (AP) The residue is out there, read a picket sign held by actor David Duchovny, echoing the tagline of his television series, The X Files.

Residuals are a central problem of current simultaneous strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, and a subject of constant picket commentary. While they once generously rewarded stars with reusable hits like Duchovny, union members say they’ve since shrunk to a trickle as the industry shifted to streaming. Here is an overview of how the system works and the experience of those who receive them or not.

WHAT ARE RESIDUALS?

Residuals are long-term payments to those who worked on movies and TV shows, negotiated by unions, for reruns and other airings after the initial release. The base pay structure was worked out in 1960, the last time writers and actors went on strike together.

Traditionally, actors and writers get paid for every time a show airs on TV or cable, or when someone buys a DVD, Blu-ray disc, or (long ago) VHS tape.

Payouts, which decrease over time, are tied to several factors, including the length of a movie or show, the size of a role, a production’s budget, and where the movie or show is offered.