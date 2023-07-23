Christopher Nolan wanted to do Oppenheimer when he was a teenager | Entertainment
Christopher Nolan has wanted to do “Oppenheimer” since he was a teenager.
The 52-year-old director helms the nuclear biopic which stars Cillian Murphy as the man responsible for researching and designing an atomic bomb during World War II and explained the historic scientist’s life was “on his radar” for decades before finally bringing it to the big screen.
He told the Bulletin: “It’s something that’s been on my radar for a number of years. I was a teenager in the 80s, early 80s in England. It was the heyday of CND, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Greenham Common [protest]; the threat of nuclear war was when I was 12, 13, 14, it was the biggest fear we all had. I think I first met Oppenheimer in this relationship; I think it was mentioned in the Stings song about the Russians that came out at the time which is about Oppenheimer’s deadly toys. He was part of pop culture then, without us knowing much about him.”
The ‘Batman’ director added that he finally got the information he needed and even referenced ‘Oppenheimer’ in one of his recent movies.
He added: “And at some point, over the decades that followed, I got the information, the fact that the scientists at Los Alamos had determined at some point that there was a small statistical possibility that the Trinity test would ignite the atmosphere and destroy all life on Earth. They couldn’t mathematically, theoretically, completely rule out that possibility; they went ahead anyway. The world had never faced it.
“I put a reference to that in my last movie, Tenet; there’s dialogue, a reference to that exact situation by Oppenheimer. That movie is about a sci-fi extrapolation of that notion: can you put the toothpaste back in the tube? The danger of knowledge, once knowledge is out, once it’s known, once it’s done, you can’t go back in time and put that away.”
