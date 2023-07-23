Iranian authorities ban film festival over poster of actor without hijab | Iran





Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that released an advertising poster featuring an actor who did not wear a hijab, state media reported. The move came after the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) released a poster for its upcoming short film festival featuring Iranian actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film The Death of Yazdgerd. The state news agency, IRNA, reported on Saturday: The Minister of Culture has personally issued an order banning the 13th edition of the ISFA film festival, after using a picture of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law. The festival was scheduled for September. See this post on Instagram A post shared by (@isfa.insta) “,”alt”:”Post Instagram ISFA of the festival poster featuring Susan Taslimi in the film The Death of Yazdgerd”,”index”:4,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram.com”}”> Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before uploading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click on ‘Allow and continue’. Wearing headscarves covering the head and neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since 1983, four years after the Islamic revolution. However, Iranian women have increasingly flouted the strict dress code since mass protests erupted last September calling for an end to the compulsory wearing of the hijab. The months-long protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by vice squad for allegedly breaking the dress code. Earlier this month, police said patrols had been relaunched to stop the growing number of women ignorant of the law. Courts website Mizan Online said on Saturday night that legal action was being taken against e-commerce company Digikala over images of female employees not wearing head coverings. On Wednesday, a court in Tehran sentenced prominent actor Afsaneh Bayegan to a two-year suspended prison sentence for failing to wear the hijab at a public event. He also ordered Bayegan to attend a psychological center weekly to treat the mental disorder of having an anti-family personality and to submit a health certificate after his treatment, Fars news agency reported.

