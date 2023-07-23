Savannah’s Famous Bananas Bring Hijinks to the Field at Rancho Cucamonga – Daily Bulletin





There may not have been a marquee above Rancho Cucamonga’s LoanMart Field on Saturday, July 22, but there was definitely a circus in town. Savanna bananas, a traveling Georgia baseball team determined to make the American pastime fun, played the second game of a weekend at the Quakes ballpark as part of their Banana Ball World Tour. Known nationally as the “World Famous Baseball Circus”, the Bananas brought their trademark style of play to the Inland Empire. Noah Bridges of No. 9 Savannah Bananas waves to fans with a yellow rose before playing the Party Animals in Bananas baseball game at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas players and referees dance with fans as they enter LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas owner and announcer Jesse Cole waves to fans during pregame festivities at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Party Animals player Jake Lialios, #27, left, and Savannah Bananas player Noah Bridges, #9, have fun during pregame festivities at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas’ Noah Bridges lift 7-year-old Leland Powers of Elderfeld, Indiana after being crowned king of the night for loudest crowd section before the baseball entertainment game at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Kris Kataoka, left, brought his own big glove to the game and gets a high five from Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad member Chris Levdahl before The Savannah Bananas play the Party Animals in a baseball entertainment game at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas’ Bill Leroy celebrates as the banana he throws is taken onto the field during pregame festivities at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas player Dakota Albritton plays with a fan in the outfield during a players meet and greet at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Lucas Bol, 8, of Burbank autographs the jersey of Savannah Bananas player Michael Deep during pregame festivities at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas’ Malachi Mitchell does a backflip during player introductions before playing the Party Animals in an entertainment baseball game at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Mothers and their children participate in a baby crawl contest during the game between The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

The Savannah Bananas take a kick line during player introductions before playing the Party Animals at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Official yellow banana balls used by The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas players from left Dan Oberst and Kyle Luigs take to the air during player introductions and pregame festivities at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

The scoreboard is lit by Savannah Bananas yellow and the Party Animals pick in the first inning of the game at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas players and coaches greet fans as they enter the stadium to play the Party Animals at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Dad Bod competitors celebrate on the field to the delight of fans during pre-game festivities at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

The Savannah Bananas greet fans as they enter LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas’ Tim Naddy laughs with fan Bonnie Morrison during the game against the Party Animals at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

A young fan shouts for the attention of Savannah Bananas players for a dugout autograph before the game at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Banana Split, right, prepares to begin the parade of players to greet all the fans in attendance at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Savannah Bananas players and coaches wave to fans during the player parade before playing the Party Animals at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The Press-Enterprise/SCNG Banana Ball keeps games fast and fans engaged. Choreographed dance routines, on-court hijinks and spontaneous celebrations entertained the sold-out crowd all evening. Earlier Saturday, players from the Bananas and rival Party Animals took a two-hour shift at Dunkin’ Restaurant on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga to serve orders and process guests. Surprised diners won prizes and left with photos and autographs. The weekend concert celebrated Dunkin’ becoming the official Savannah Bananas coffee and donut. The Bananas Series Finale at LoanMart Field on Sunday, July 23 is sold out.

