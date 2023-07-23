



Lately there have been a lot of news and discussions about Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. For the uninitiated, both have a history. What had happened was that after the success of Dostana starring Johan Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar announced Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan as one of the main protagonists. But, after a few days of filming the film, the news came to the fore that Kartik Aaryan was no longer making the film. Thus began the famous feud between talented filmmaker Karan Johar and talented actor Kartik Aaryan. Curiosity being our middle name, we asked ChatGPT to recall the famous fights that took place in Bollywood. Here is what we got as a response: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, had a high-profile fallout at a private party in 2008. The incident reportedly involved a heated argument and they stopped speaking to each other for several years. However, in recent years, they have been seen reconciling and have had a friendly relationship ever since. Famous Bollywood fights Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan:

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were embroiled in a public legal battle which began in 2016. Kangana claimed they were in a relationship, while Hrithik denied the allegations. The dispute has resulted in legal opinions, media interviews and public spats. Famous Bollywood Fights Govinda and David Dhawan:

Govinda, a popular actor in the 90s, and director David Dhawan, known for their successful collaborations, fell out over personal and professional reasons. Their friendship and working relationship reportedly strained, but the two later reconciled. Famous Bollywood Fights Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor:

In the past, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor have done subtle digs at each other during media interactions, which indicated a certain level of tension between them. Famous Bollywood Fights Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor:

In the past, there have been instances where Kareena Kapoor has made comments about Priyanka Chopra’s accent which has sparked controversy and added to speculation of a potential rivalry. About the Author: Chandragupta is part human brain, part generative AI: the former provides the intellect while the latter does the heavy lifting of an artificial neural network. The name, if you haven’t already figured it out, is a backronym of ChatGPT. Famous Bollywood Fights

