Robert Downey Jr. Says Cillian Murphy Made The Biggest Sacrifice Of Any Actor He’s Ever Seen For ‘Oppenheimer’ (Exclusive)





“I’ve never witnessed a greater sacrifice from a lead actor in my career,” Robert Downey Jr. told PEOPLE of his ‘Oppenheimer’ co-star. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9_IoDG18PB3t3rJriOnnwg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8cab42e3352d58d5f2c03799 68d860dc” class=”caas-img”/> Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Like many who have seen Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. was impressed with the transformative performance of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who led the American effort to create an atomic bomb during WWII. Speaking to PEOPLE for this week’s issue, Downey, 58, said of his Oppenheimer costar, “I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice from a lead actor in my career.” Downey, who plays Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Lewis Strauss in the film, says he was impressed with Murphy’s “commitment” to the massive undertaking of directing Christopher Nolan’s three-hour epic. “He knew it was going to be a gigantic ask when Chris called it. But I think he also had the humility to survive playing a role like this,” Downey said. “We were like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a three-day weekend. Maybe we’ll go shopping in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?’ “Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a good time.” But that’s the nature of the request.” Related: See the Cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ Compared to the Historical Figures They Play Universal images Universal images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/LDqJS24xP_OTFuqNxxbk9A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/4958687011a2d4252aab95f 002d98aa9″ class=”caas-img”/> Florence PougThe 27-year-old, who shares most of his scenes with Murphy as Jean Tatlock, one of Oppenheimer’s great loves in life, offered fresh praise. “Chris had one of Cillian’s most amazing leads,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s an actor I’ve been watching for a while and desperately wanted to work with for ages. You’d have to be crazy to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences I’ve had.” “Working with him has been extremely impressive,” she continues. “Every day he shows up knowing all the possible ways, intonations, inflections to bring this character to life. It was hugely impressive to me. There’s a reason he’s one of the greatest.” The story continues Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xcGWQJ2BOWBG14_QfzMvog–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c31a123df6842c12c1bb919 a7bab003d” class=”caas-img”/> Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Murphy’s commitment to the role was to follow a very restrictive diet to look more like Oppenheimer. His partner Emily Bluntwho plays his on-screen wife Kitty Oppenheimer, recently said Additional“He had such a monumental business. And he could only eat one almond a day. He was so emaciated. The Irish actor opened up about his dramatic weight loss for the role during a recent interview with IndieWirestressful, I do not recommend it. Oppenheimer now playing in theaters. For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at People.

