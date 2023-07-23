Entertainment
Comedians energize picket lines as strikes by Hollywood actors and writers enter second week
Picketers carry signs outside Netflix Studios Friday, July 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors’ strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to win better pay and working conditions.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
CombinedHollywood actors and screenwriters strikeentered its second week with no quick end in sight, and union leaders and star strikers, including a host of comedians, tried to lift their spirits on Friday as the novelty of the picket lines fades.
The momentum continues to build, said comedian, writer and actor Marc Maron outside Netflix headquarters. I’ve had some of my comedian buddies say, let’s go, let’s make sure we’re there and show up for our union. There are a lot of people here and look, eventually they have to, they have to negotiate, don’t they?
Maron starred in the series GLOW for Netflix, whose headquarters in an increasingly hip section of Hollywood was a bustling hub during the strike, with music blaring and food trucks serving ice cream, shaved ice and churros.
Fellow comedians and comedians abounded on the picket line, including Saturday Night Live and Portlandia alum Fred Armisen, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Chelsea Peretti, What We Do in the Shadows vampire Mark Proksch and longtime comedy crew Eric Wareheim and Tim Heidecker, who said they weren’t optimistic about a quick end to the strike.
“I think it’s going to be a long struggle, a long fight,” Heidecker said. We’ll have to be here until we get what we need to get.
But they were sure to find food to get through them.
There’s an Arbys here and Eric hasn’t eaten one in a year, Heidecker said.
It’s been 364 days since I’ve eaten a big roast beef and I did today, Wareheim said.
It’s been harder for picketers to keep the energy going at more sprawling corporate campuses like Warner Bros. Studios. and Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, where a Southern California heat wave has hit hard all week.
But as the strike began to spread, the steady appearance of star writers and actors rocked the picket lines in Los Angeles and New York, and provided leading voices on issues critical to getting writers and actors better paid and preserving established practices likeresidual paymentsas well as protection against the use ofartificial intelligence. About 65,000 actors, the vast majority of whom earn less than $27,000 a year from their on-screen work, as well as 11,500 screenwriters, are on strike.
On Friday, the London actors rallied in solidarity with their Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists brethren. Stars such as Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Imelda Staunton gathered with other artists and production teams in Leicester Square for the protest organized by British actors’ union Equity.
They chanted One Fight, One Fight, We Support The Fight SAG-AFTRA and Luvvies, United Will Never Be Defeated, using a British slang term for actors.
Cox, who played media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, said: I think we’re at the end of a horrible corner, with artificial intelligence shaking the foundations of how actors work.
Salaries are one thing, but the worst part is the whole idea of AI and what AI can do to us, he said. AI is the really, really serious thing. And that’s the thing where the most vulnerable were.
The British actors’ union is not on strike, although many members are also part of the American union.
Cox said it was important for the cast to show solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America screenwriters.
Were like furniture without writers, he said.
Serkis, who has become a specialist in playing digitally created characters since he first played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings saga two decades ago, said I’m probably one of the most scanned actors on the planet.
I know my image can be used, or my motion library can be used or my voice can be used, he said, adding that it is wrong that it is easily accessible and used without paying the artist.
In the United States, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago were among themajor cities with strike eventsWednesday and Thursday, demonstrating that filmmaking doesn’t just happen in New York and Los Angeles.
There is no indication when negotiations with studios and streaming companies, which are represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, will resume. The group said it offered the writers and actors substantial pay raises and tried to meet other demands.
Please come back to the table, please be realistic, please have a little more socialism in your heart and think about people making money for you, Mission Impossible star Pegg has urged studios and streaming services.
Many picket lines across the United States seized on comments from their bosses, such as Disney CEO Bob Iger, who last week called the unions’ demands unrealistic.
Duringwin eventOn Wednesday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he grew up in a union home and knew the strike was painful for workers and their families.
We are very determined to reach an agreement as soon as possible. One that is fair and allows unions, industry and everyone to move forward into the future, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amny.com/entertainment/writers-strikes-enter-second-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Google Recruiter Reveals Biggest Red Flag on Resume – Transcontinental Times
- 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar: National Seismology Center reports
- China responds to investor concerns – Taipei Times
- PM Modi Gujarat Visits New Greenfield Airport Semicon India 2023
- Comedians energize picket lines as strikes by Hollywood actors and writers enter second week
- Aaron Rodgers reveals he took advice from longtime hockey star Joe Pavelski about changing teams
- Brian Harman wins the Open in Hoylake in dominant fashion
- Elon Musk says he will change Twitter’s logo from bird to X | Twitter
- Meet opera’s rare male soprano #Shorts #Opera #BBCNews
- Robert Downey Jr. Says Cillian Murphy Made The Biggest Sacrifice Of Any Actor He’s Ever Seen For ‘Oppenheimer’ (Exclusive)
- Anderson Cooper has a blast at karaoke…or at least he did his deepfake
- Donald Trump exudes confidence he will survive impending indictment as rivals decry ‘chaos’