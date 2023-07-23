Sipping summer heats up for National Tequila Day











Facebook







Twitter







pinterest While enduring excessive temperatures and heat warnings in North Texas, I tried to stay cool while sipping cold drinks. My favorite summer drinks are white wine spritzers or an ice-cold beer served in a mug straight from the freezer. But the best thirst quencher I’ve tried this summer is the Zonin Coastal Lemon Spritz. This refreshing and crunchy citrus drink, a new twist on limoncello, was created by the Zonin family from Italy’s famed Amalfi Coast. Zonin Coastal Lemon Spritz Zonin has 200 years of award-winning winemaking experience, and this is their first Spritz sparkling wine available on the market. The Lemon Spritz is already perfectly blended, so it’s ready to serve straight from the bottle. Just pour over ice, swirl and enjoy. I immediately felt 10 degrees cooler. I also tried their Zonin Prosecco mixed with frozen orange juice and served over ice, and found it to be the perfect cocktail for a leisurely summer brunch. For more information or to order, please visit zoninusa.com. Old 75 beer garden Their new summer drink specials and upgrades will help you beat the summer heat. Cool off with a cold drink and save money during Old 75 Beer Gardens’ new featured Frozen Wednesdays, where the featured frozen drink is only 75 cents until Wednesday, August 30. Old 75 Thirsty Thursdays is offering an ice-cold beer (options rotate weekly) for just 75 cents through Thursday, August 31. The beer garden and restaurant stay open late with live music on cooler summer nights. There are plenty of fans and foggers in the seating and bar areas of the venue. There is also shade from new awnings throughout the site, as well as giant oak trees. Self-service chilled water stations are also available. Visit old75beergarden.com. National Tequila Day at Blue Mesa Grill As National Tequila Day approaches, the Blue Mesa Grill at the Boardwalk in Granite Park is offering an exceptional three-day weekend that will delight tequila lovers. In honor of this festive day, Blue Mesa is offering Top Shelf Margaritas for just $5 starting Friday, 7/21 and 7/23. Tequila lovers can feast on the finest margaritas made with the utmost care and premium ingredients, all for just $5. Look no further than Vidorras Margaritas, the ultimate destination for tequila lovers and margarita lovers. We have worked out a special offer with $5 Vidorritas and $10 discount on Patron Frozen flights. Or get half off all regular margaritas in honor of not just National Tequila Day, but Margarita Monday too! DJ Juice will perform at the Deep Ellum site and Hooligan will perform in Addison to keep the party going. Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex We don’t just serve tequila, we specialize in it! Celebrate Tequila Day with our wide selection of premium tequilas on July 24. Sip and savor our tequila-based features from our Margaritas Famosas and Casa Cocktails drink list. Try The Rosarita with a swirl of frozen mango mimosa or spice up your life with The Pineapple Smoke featuring Casamigos, fresh pineapple and cinnamon. Visit joeleotexmex.com. The Rustic: Raise your glasses and celebrate Tequila Day at The Rustic with our incredible lineup of specialty drinks. From an assortment of margaritas, agave-based cocktails, and Rustic Roadies available for purchase by the gallon, The Rustic has your back. Therustic.com. Bar Louie celebrates National Tequila Day with Rock N Rita & Martini Monday at one of its 65 locations. Our new Rock & Rita martini is available every Monday. Made with Teremana Reposado, Grand Marnier, Orange, Agave, Lime and finished with a salty edge. Visit barlouie.com for the nearest location. Grilled yolk Join the Toasted Yolk on National Tequila Day to enjoy a variety of tequila-based libations, including Jackie’s Morning Rita made with Patron Silver tequila, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and topped with an orange slice. Tequila lovers can also enjoy the refreshing Toasted Yolks Paloma made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup. The ultimate morning tribute to tequila with a fun Texas twist is Toasted Yolks Bloody Maria made with Patron Silver, fresh lime juice, homemade Bloody Mary mix, olive juice and Worcestershire sauce. Thetoastedyolk.com. Bread and quarter bar winners Celebrate National Tequila Day with the following promotions at Bread Winners Café & Bakery: $10 Spicy Patron Margarita, $10 Perfect Patron Silver Margarita. For a location near you, visit breadwinners.com. Quarter Bar celebrates with $12 Cielo Patron Margarita, $10 Spicy Patron Margarita and $10 Perfect Patron Silver Margarita. Located in Uptown at 33rd01 McKinney Ave., Dallas. 214.754.4940.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/summertime-sipping-heats-up-for-national-tequila-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos