Jamie Foxx discusses hospitalization for the first time: “I went to hell and I came back”





Jamie Foxx shared a video on instagram where he made moving comments about his hospitalization earlier this year. The singer and actor, 55, was admitted to hospital in April 2023 for an undisclosed reason. His daughter Corinne said that he “experienced a medical complication”, but did not elaborate. In his video, Foxx didn’t say why he was hospitalized, but credited his sister Deidra Dixon and her daughter, along with “a lot of great doctors” for “saving (his) life.” “I went through something I thought I would never go through,” Foxx said in the video. “I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me…with hits running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to.” Foxx also took the time to debunk the rumors that had spread about her condition. “Being quiet sometimes things get out of control. … Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes work, the eyes work great. I said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I’ve been through – I’ve been to hell and back,” Foxx said, adding that his “road to recovery also had potholes.” “But I’m coming back and I’m able to work, so I want to thank the people who let me work,” Foxx added, becoming visibly emotional. “And I just want to say that I love everyone and I love all the love that I have.” John Boyega, who stars with Foxx and Teyonah Parris in the recently released Netflix movie “They Cloned Tyrone,” showed his support for Foxx via Twitter on Saturday with a photo of himself and Foxx and a message that read, “Wishing you only long term success and good health. NO weapon formed against you will prosper.” happy that you are happy brother. Always listening to all of us and still being one of the most genuine souls in the game. I didn’t know we’d be working two years after I asked for that picture with you. What a blessing! I wish you only success and good health… pic.twitter.com/RrZsTLp7vt — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 22, 2023 More from CBS News Kerry Breen Kerry Breen is an editor and reporter for CBS News. His reporting focuses on current affairs, breaking news and substance use.

