No Hollywood? No problem! A vacant Hall H leads to a crowded (and profitable) showroom for comic books and other retailers

Over the past decade, bPanels from blockbuster movies and TV have become a central aspect of San Diego Comic Con’s popularity over the past decade, and it seemed impossible to imagine what the convention could look like without virtually any studio presence. And yet, it seems that the lack of major Hollywood panels at San Diego Comic Con this year (due to the American actors’ strike) may have had a positive outcome, at least for retailers.

Fans who have taken to the floor of the San Diego Convention Center’s exhibit hall have likely observed that it seems busier this year. But has the increased number of people at the show led to actual sales? Popverse had the opportunity to chat with a few retailers to see what they thought of this year’s sales and foot traffic.

“Because people aren’t in Hall H lines, they’re here.”

For independent publisher Silver Sprocket, sales have increased significantly.

“There are definitely more people this year because Concourse H is closed, we have more foot traffic,” says Tori Bowler, store staff member at the Silver Sprocket booth. “I think Preview Night was the best Preview Night we’ve had.”

Another independent publisher, Quirk Books, had a similar experience. Ivy Noelle Weir, Quirk’s publicity and marketing manager (and author), shares that “because people aren’t in the Hall H lines, they’re here. We used to be able to predict if there would be any lulls, but it’s been pretty consistent.

However, this change did not only affect small newsstands and publishers.

Lindsay Elias, director of brand events (corporate) at Penguin Random House, told Popverse that this year, “sales are strong. I can’t say for sure, but having fewer signs in Concourse H seems to increase foot traffic on the show floor and free up funds for people to buy books instead of autographs.



And while retailers have their eye on foot traffic and sales, this year’s change seems to have spread throughout the convention center.

Bandai Namco Marketing Director David Edmondson agreed the room was “more crowded” this year, but also remarked that the panels he attended were fuller than they probably would have been in previous years. “A lot more people are going to more niche panels that they wouldn’t go to before. It was really exciting.

But that doesn’t mean everyone felt an increase in foot traffic this year. While most of the retailers Popverse has had a chance to speak to (including a handful not listed here) have noticed an increase in visitors and sales, a representative from LEGO’s Brickbuster booth mentioned that while everyone was excited to see the Brickbuster Video booth, there didn’t seem to be any particularly noticeable change in foot traffic from last year to this one.

So while this year’s change may not have hit all retailers, it seems like a temporary boon for many, at least so far. As to whether this increase in sales is something that will last or can be recovered in the years to come, only time will tell.

