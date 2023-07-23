Proclaiming Grace Remembering Jenna

JAMES CITY COUNTY Losing Jenna Grace King at the age of 17 in a car accident showed her mother, Melanie King, that grief is different for everyone.

“In 2008, we lost our daughter in a car accident. The moment I found out, God really told me that I’m going to show you another way to cry. [At the time,] I had no idea what that meant, but within days of the accident I started to realize that I wasn’t going to cry like most people cry,” King explained. “It took me a long time to say that without feeling guilty. I just didn’t cry as much as you might expect. God just opened the doors and opened my eyes.

King said that in times like these, she turns to her community.

“We had a local church family that was looking to help feed people in our area, so when it [the accident] happened, it just opened our eyes to the fact that we live in an area where people really need food. Living in houses that weren’t up to scratch. Need for clothes,” King said, “There was a lot of need in our community.

Wanting to honor his daughter’s memory, King used his energy to find ways to help others. Proclaiming Grace Outreach, a nonprofit faith-based organization that serves New Kent County and Upper James City County, was born out of this.

“Almost immediately we held our first Jenna Bash festival to raise funds and awareness. And, in 2009, we became a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and began building a relationship with Feed More and launched our food pantry,” King said proudly.

This pantry currently serves 65 families each time it is open to those who meet financial and location requirements twice a month.

Speaking of his organization, King said, “We try to ‘catch’ people who fall through the cracks. These are people who work hard and are just trying to get by, but earn a little too much to qualify for other programs. We also serve in case of emergency, for example, if someone has lost their job.

Over time, Proclaiming Grace grew as King saw the need for clothing and household items as well as the housing and auto repair crisis within the community.

“As we continued to serve, we began to see needs for other items. This led us to open our thrift store, Grace Village. This allows us to provide things to those in need as well as use sales [from donations] to fund those needs,” King said.

While the food pantry and thrift store filled many demands, King wanted to take care of home and car repairs, which she saw as a way to help people reach their potential and their goals.

“Maybe the roof is leaking or the floor is collapsing where they stay. So we created a home repair arm that does basic structural needs. We don’t do anything cosmetic. We put a lot of handicap ramps on the houses,” King said.

The whole operation could not exist without a team. Even with over 100 volunteers helping in all facets of the organization, there is always a need for more.

“We have over 100 volunteers. They are the cornerstone of most nonprofit organizations. We are blessed with amazing volunteers,” King added, “but we really need more, especially at the thrift store. Grace Village is the financial engine of what we do. We desperately need people to help the store with donation processing, pricing, storage, registry management, etc. It can be as little as two hours a week.

This year marks the 16th anniversary of Jenna Grace’s death and the Jenna Bash festival continues.

The carnival-style family event takes place August 5 at LifePointe Christian Church in Toano from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jenna Bash will feature games, inflatables, a waterslide for kids, vendors, live music, a silent auction and more, with proceeds going to operations and the Building Fund of Proclaiming Grace Outreach.

Additionally, honoring Jenna’s love of animals, the festival will donate a portion of proceeds to the New Kent Animal Shelter and the New Kent Humane Society.

To find out more at Proclaim Grace And Jenna Festival Bash webpages.