Jamie Foxx: “I love you, Foxx!” Hollywood celebrities react to video of Jamie Foxx talking about his health





Here’s what some of the most renowned actors and singers are saying to Jamie Foxx on social media.

Hollywood celebrities like Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, Kevin Hart and Reese Witherspoon, among others, offered love and support to actor Jamie Foxx after he shared a health update. I’m going to hug you when I see you again, Dwayne The Rock Johnson said on the Foxxs video, along with a bear and heart emoji. While singer-actor Justin Timberlake simply wrote, Love you, Foxx!!! with hands showing support. Will Smith, Foxx’s co-star in Ali, got emotional when he wrote, Awww Man!! Who cuts the onions? ? I love you Foxx!! Your light is needed and appreciated now!

This video just warmed my soul, Kevin Hart said, while reassuring Foxx that he was a needed man. We love you and we are always with you. So glad to see my brother and so glad to see you’re in good spirits. He added bicep emojis, indicating strength. Actor Reese Witherspoon wrote a salutary message when she said, Oh Jamie! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!! You are so loved and appreciated. She added star emojis.

Socialite and heiress Paris Hilton has backed Foxx and urged him to stay strong. Singer LL Cool J wrote, so glad to see you again bro, with biceps, fist and crown emojis. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross shared that she was sending [Foxx] so much love!!! Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan, co-star of Foxxs in Just Mercy, simply wrote, I love you brother!! On Friday, July 21, Jamie Foxx, for the first time since his health scare, shared a video message on Instagram for his fans and supporters. He has been suffering from a medical complication since April 2023, the details of which have not been revealed by the actor or his family. FAQs

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized after suffering a “medical complication”, as revealed by his daughter Corrine Foxx in April 2023. Details of the actors’ illness are unclear. How did Jamie Foxx’s family support him during his illness?

Jamie Foxx expressed his deep gratitude to his family, especially his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corrine, who were instrumental in his recovery.

