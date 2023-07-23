2 fans of actor Surya electrocuted to death as they put up his banner





The bodies were sent for an autopsy to the government hospital in Narasaraopet. (Representative) Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh: Two fans of Tollywood actor Surya died from electrocution while putting up his banner on his birthday in Palnadu district. Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai from Narasaraopet Mandal died by electrocution in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, according to police. Both were reportedly trying to put up actor Surya’s banner when they were electrocuted. According to the police, the incident occurred when an iron rod from the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire. The two young people died on the spot. According to police officials, the two dead were studying in their second year at a private college in Narasaraopet. The bodies were sent for an autopsy to the government hospital in Narasaraopet. Ananya, Poluri Sai’s sister, blamed College for her brother’s death. She said: “The university is responsible for my brother’s death. We pay field fees to the university. Before joining the university, they assured us that the students would be secure and supervised, but the university does not protect or monitor the students in the hostel. We are daily works. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day 17-year-old Indian student’s vision gains global recognition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/andhra-pradesh-news/2-fans-of-actor-surya-electrocuted-to-death-while-installing-his-banner-4234870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos