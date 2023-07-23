Entertainment
Oppenheimer: Every actor from Cillian Murphy to Matt Damon who returned to work with Christopher Nolan more than once
Christopher Nolan is known for his close relationships with his actors and often audiences can see him playing the same actors in multiple films, establishing his reputation for creating a collaborative and supportive working environment. So it’s no surprise that for his very first biopic, the filmmaker assembled an epic cast of actors who had worked with him before.
Based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film is set in the 1930s and 40s. And to make the film exceptional, Nolan continued his tradition of adding familiar faces to his project. Here are the actors who returned to work with Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer.
1. Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy is one of the most acclaimed actors working today. Having starred in a wide range of films, from indie dramas to big budget blockbusters, he is known for his intense performances and his ability to bring complex characters to life. Before taking on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Murphy starred in three Nolan films, including Creation, The black Knight trilogy and Dunkirk.
2. Matt Damon
Known for his smart and nuanced performances, Matt Damon took on the responsibility of portraying Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer. A complex and contradictory figure, Damon had to transform physically and mentally to appear convincing in Groves. Prior to OppenheimerDamon collaborated with Nolan in the 2014 film Interstellar.
3. James D’Arcy
Having started his career in theatre, James D’Arcy is an English actor known for his versatile performances, ranging from romantic comedies to historical dramas to superhero movies. Playing the role of Patrick Blackett, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s tutor whom he attempted to poison, D’Arcy collaborated with Nolan in Dunkirk.
4. Tom Conti
Tom Conti is a beloved Scottish actor who has starred in films such as Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Reuben, ReubenAnd American dreamer. In Oppenheimer, it portrays the role of Albert Einstein, one of history’s most revered scientists. Oppenheimer asks for Einstein’s advice at several points in the film, and as a pacifist, Einstein tells Oppenheimer that what he is doing is wrong. Prior to that, Conti had a small role in The dark knight risesplaying the prisoner who helps nurse Bruce Wayne regain his health in The Pit.
5. David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian is an American actor known for his versatile performances, ranging from small-screen roles to The black Knightt trilogy and The ant Man in leading roles in Blade Runner 2049 And The Suicide Squad. Before playing the role of William L. Borden in OppenheimerDastmalchian worked with Nolan in Black Knight as one of the Joker’s thugs.
6. Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman is known for his ability to transform into a wide range of characters, from Winston Churchill to Dracula to Sirius Black. One of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, Oldman has won an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA Award, among others. After portraying the role of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd President of the United States in OppenheimerGoldman previously worked with Christopher Nolan as Jim Gordon in the Black Knight trilogy.
7. Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh is a British actor, director and writer. Over the years, Branagh has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films, including Much ado about nothing, HamletAnd Dead again. He has also directed several successful films, including Henry V, Much Ado About NothingAnd Thor. One of Nolan’s closest associations, Branagh previously starred in Dunkirk and also played the role of the villain in Principle.
8. Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine is an American actor who has worked in the film industry for over 40 years. He is known for his versatility and his ability to disappear into his roles. Having acted in a wide range of films, from critically acclaimed dramas to popular blockbusters, his breakthrough role came in 1983, when he starred in the film scarface. Playing the role of Vannevar Bush in Oppenheimer, Modine worked with Nolan in The dark knight rises where he played the role of GCPD Deputy Commissioner Peter Foley.
Apart from these, Josh Hartnett who played the role of Ernest Lawrence in Oppenheimer deserves a special mention since even if it is his first project with Christopher Nolan, it is not the first where the filmmaker considers him for a role. Earlier, Nolan approached Hartnett for the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 2005 action fantasy film. batman begins.
