Wrexham in Hollywood: set to become the soccer club of the Americas

In Tinseltown, where the Oscar crowd was once told the Brits were coming after Chariots of Fire won an award in the early 1980s, Wrexham’s invasion of the United States continued apace.

On the pitch, Phil Parkinson’s side picked up their first victory of this summer’s US tour as the second-string LA Galaxys failed to battle in front of a raucous crowd as the Welsh visitors failed to convince the 4-0 winners. Apart from that, the Ligue 2 club once again proved to be a big hit with fans coming from all over the country to support a team that most had previously only seen on a TV or computer screen.

Ticket prices which on the whole hovered north of the $100 mark could not deter a growing army whose dedication to all things Wrexham caught even Wayne Jones, owner of The Turf pub and star of the first series of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, by surprise.

The response so far on the tour has been insane, says Jones Athleticism. Everywhere we go there seems to be a Wrexham fan. That’s how it feels. Once they find out where they came from, that’s it, they all want to talk about Paul Mullin or the show or what The Turf is.

Who could have foreseen all this? I’ve had a taste through the pub, obviously, with all the tourists who have come over the past year. It was great to play a part in welcoming them, but even I was surprised at the support that exists here. I’m here with my cousin (Jack) and we must have talked to the best part of 200 people on our first day in LA. All had come just for the game, coming from all over America.



Ben Foster signs autographs before the game in LA (Photo: Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Jones is one of a small group of supporters who flew to the United States from North Wales and are taking part in all four friendlies, starting with last Thursday’s loss to Chelsea in North Carolina, and continuing from here to San Diego, also California, and then back to Philadelphia.

In many ways, these Welsh supporters prove to be just as popular as their team, with some even struggling to afford a drink thanks to the hospitality of the locals.

We were in the bars of Chapel Hill (North Carolina) on our first day in America, says Jason Roberts, a lifelong fan who made the trip with his 21-year-old son Owen. The locals would hear our accents, ask why we were here and as soon as we said, Were Wrexham fans, they would insist on adding our drinks to their (bar) tab.

It didn’t happen once or twice on some days, it happened in every bar we went to. It was amazing. I thought I had an idea before flying out to find out what it might look like here for Wrexham. But the number of those who have caught the virus is off the scale.

We met Wrexham fans from Kentucky, Colorado, Toronto, and more. A family drove 12 hours from Florida. I watched my first game 45 years ago and never thought I would see the day when Wrexham would become the soccer club of the Americas.

From what I’ve seen over the past five or six days, it’s likely to happen.

Pier Avenue in Hermosa Beach is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Lined with bars and restaurants, this pedestrian street does not usually echo with songs about a rivalry in the lower leagues of British football.

Tonight, however, is different with Wrexham in town. And the seasoned supporters who met at Patrick Molloys, an Irish bar. I can’t resist taking on the great club rivals across the English border by borrowing the tune from Inspiral Carpets’ 1990s hit This Is How It Feels To Be Lonely.

That’s what it’s like to be Chester,

That’s what it’s like to be small,

Wrexhams in America,

Chesters to Ellesmere Port, Ellesmere Port.

Playfully contrasting the glitz and glamor of an American tour against Chelsea and Manchester United to the more mundane existence of the National League North, England’s sixth-tier footballers, only added to the enjoyment of British visitors to the Pacific coast.

What the impromptu song also underlined was that for the transformation effected by the purchase of the club by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneys in 2021, who would have thought that Wrexhams players would ever be transported through Hollywood in a club-branded red trainer, as happened on Friday? so many things remain reassuringly similar to the pre-takeover days.

The club remains closely tied to its community and proud of its roots, with the upcoming second series of the documentary featuring McElhenney visiting the town’s miner rescue center to learn about a disaster that claimed 266 lives at nearby Gresford Colliery in 1934.

Not every foreign owner who has entered British football has been so respectful of the legacy, and Wrexham fans appreciate that. Such consideration has been echoed by many from the United States who have flocked to Wrexham matches over the past year, with perhaps the most apt quote belonging to a fan who attended last March’s game against Bromley as part of a whistle-stop tour of Europe which also hosted Arsenal and Manchester City fixtures, as well as El Clasico at the Madrid Bernabeu.

Marcus Sandoval said Athleticism at the time: I hope we as Americans never lose our welcome with Wrexham fans. We also see it partly as our club.

That mutual respect perhaps explains why new and old fans get along so well, with the odd American accent clearly audible amid anti-Chester chants at Hermosa Beach on Friday.

It’s great to see how welcoming everyone is, says Roberts. By that I mean both the way the American fans have welcomed us here and the welcome they receive when they visit Wrexham for a match.

There are a few of us who flew here and everyone said the same thing, this is where you can really grow the club. If we want to be as successful as we all want, we need as many people as possible, here and at home.

This football version of the special relationship was once again evident outside LA Galaxys Dignity Health Sports Park as fans took advantage of the California sunshine to enjoy a few Wrexham-themed parties in the various parking lots.

Joining the party were Jamie Owens and his son Toby, both in the United States on a family vacation. We had to change some things, but we couldn’t miss watching Wrexham in LA, says Jamie. We are season ticket holders with Toby’s grandfather, so we got used to the American accents at the hippodrome (the club ground). It’s surreal for us to be foreign fans now.

What has happened in recent years is fantastic both for the club and for the city. For years we struggled, with steel mills and coal mines closing, but now there is a buzz around town.

As in North Carolina three days earlier, when a pop-up version of The Turf was erected outside Kenan Stadium and owner Jones joined board adviser Shaun Harvey, general manager Fleur Robinson and club ambassador Brian Flynn in a meeting with supporters, the fan zone in one corner of the LA Galaxys’ home was very busy last night.

Defender Jordan Tunnicliffe, who will miss the start of the season next month after suffering a calf injury, joined the party with Wrexhams chief executive Humphrey Ker.

Fans were also able to enjoy a lighthearted fan guide to popular Wrexham songs, complete with a fun foreword from Ker about attending his first football game as an 11-year-old.

Terrace standards such as Aaron Haydens Magic and We Know Who We Are can be found within the pages of what is sure to become a collector’s item, albeit with all profanity redacted via chunky black blocks.

This leaves the reader to figure out how certain chants end, including The Arbiters a and Who the . hell are you?.

Once again the owner of Turf Jones proved a popular hit, with the unassuming Welshman being besieged with selfie requests. I’m always surprised at all the attention, he says. Not just at the games, but all the time we’ve been here.

I will walk down the street and people will come out of shops and bars just to say hello. Or shout my name across the street and wave. It takes some getting used to. Crazy, crazy times.

For the club, however, a trip like this is great. Rival fans keep saying, Oh it’s going to blow up and then what will happen to Wrexham?. But there are no signs of that happening yet. I can only see him getting bigger and stronger here.

The Turf will certainly do its part to swell the numbers when the tour arrives in McElhenney’s hometown of Philadelphia later this week, with a group of regulars flying out. The London Reds, Wrexhams supporters club in the British capital, have planned a similar trip.

We’re taking the flight from Tuesday to see the game (Philadelphia Union II) on Friday, said London Reds co-founder and chairman Barry Jones. I’m as excited as a 14 year old and I’m sure it will be an unforgettable experience.

These are strange times for Wrexham fans. Instead of showing up to pre-season friendlies at North Wales teams that have little more than basic park-level facilities, we were touring the US playing in front of crowds of over 50,000, with another 4,000 of us staying awake to watch the Chelsea game (via streaming) and it didn’t start here until 1am on Thursday!



(Photo: Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Like Saturday night against the Galaxy, Wrexham will face MLS second string Philadelphia due to the first team involved in the expanded League Cup, competing against their Mexican counterparts in the Liga MX.

That means the 4-0 win here could be a good indicator of what those heading to Subaru Park for the tour finale can expect.

Wrexham were simply too strong for a home side with an average age of 21, with the floodgates opening once Andy Cannon put them ahead just after half-time. Elliot Lee added a second before Mullin followed up his two assists with his own goal, sliding it past the far post in the 64th minute.

With Los Angeles-based co-owner McElhenney, Parkinson’s response was to replace all 10 outfielders. Wrexham, however, maintained their dominance as Anthony Fordes’ well-taken strike capped off a good night on the pitch.



Rob McElhenney (top row, fourth from left) watches Wrexham in LA (Photo: Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Equally important, however, was what happened in the stands, with the 10,553 spectators who cheered on last season’s National League title winners reveling in every moment.

Keep it up, and the invasion of Wrexhams 2023 could prove more significant than that of Britain’s Oscars 41 years ago.

(Top photos: Getty Images, The Athletic)