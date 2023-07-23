Death and destruction caused by the 1967 Newark riots detailed in The War is Here

In 1967, Newark caught fire. But what ignited the game?

People could not agree on the cause. They couldn’t even agree on the outcome. Politicians and many whites called the violent event a riot, a mad orgy of lawlessness.

Activists and many black people have called the civil unrest a rebellion, a predictable response to decades of racism and oppression.

“The War Is Here” by Bud Lee (ZE Books)

With photos by Bud Lee and text by Chris Campion, The War Is Here suggests that whoever you blame or what you call them, the biggest victim was Newark itself.

Essentially, there were two riots, community organizer Eric Mann later explained. One was started by black people and the other by Newark police. The first was completed in two days. It took very few lives but a lot of goods.

The second riot was pure revenge by the National Guard and state police, he continued. The state police were accosting people, pulling them out of cars and hitting them on the head, they thought anyone in the neighborhood was fair game.

Newark, NJ police shoot a fleeing Billy Furr (Bud Lee)

It all started on July 12, when a black taxi driver, John William Smith, overtook a double parked police car. Officers quickly arrested him. By the time they took Smith to jail, he had been badly beaten.

Rumors spread quickly. Soon the word on the street, which was untrue, was that Smith was dead.

A mob of four hundred surrounded the Fourth Precinct station where he was taken to in the central Newark neighborhood, stoning the building with rocks and bottles and setting a police cruiser on fire, Campion writes. People took to the streets, fanning out across the city to express their rage and frustration. Shops were looted with everything from luxury televisions, clothing, alcohol, bicycles, furniture to food and basic household goods, then set on fire and razed to the ground.

It was anarchy, and it shouldn’t have surprised anyone. Two summers earlier, similar violence erupted in poor black neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Although Newark was a majority black city, its political leaders were white. Nearly 90% of its police officers were also white. Helpless residents struggled with unemployment and substandard housing.

At 2 a.m. on July 14, with 1,300 cops on the street and looting still rampant, Newark Mayor Hugh J. Addonizo called Governor Richard Hughes, pleading with him to send in state police and the National Guard. The governor agreed.

It is a criminal rebellion against government and society, Hughes said. We intend to see society prevail.

Speaking to his officers, Newark Police Chief Dominick Spina was even more blunt. If you have a gun, whether it’s a long gun or a handgun, use it, he said.

Photographer Lee was shooting an article for Life magazine on Wall Street when an editor told him to go to Newark and cover the chaos. He would be joined there by Life journalist Dale Wittner.

A Newark, NJ police officer stands over the body of Billy Furr (Bud Lee)

Covering a race riot was something neither of them was prepared for. Both were white men in their twenties from Scarsdale. Frankly, Lee doubted he was up to it.

Until now, I had been a complete failure, Lee (who died in 2015) later recounted. I have always failed in school. I used to enter art contests and lose. My own mother didn’t like me, you know, my mother used to tell me I was a loser.

But it was summer, Lee said, and most of the staff photographers were on vacation. So he got the job. And for three days he took pictures.

They are collected here and are shocking. They have the same resonance as war photos.

There is a picture of a woman sitting defeated on the steps of a ruined building. Another shows an officer in a police cruiser, his windshield shattered, as he patrols a nearly empty city street. The image of boys walking cautiously past armed national guardsmen remains haunting.

Photographs show black-owned businesses with Soul Brother and Black Power messages scrawled on the windows. Smiling looters leave the ransacked markets. An abandoned liquor store sits near a poster advertising a Four Tops concert.

It was in this store that Lee and Wittner saw Billy Furr killed.

Billy, who was 24, had been stranded in Newark, Wittner later reported. He came to town to pick up a $50 unemployment check and look for a job to replace the one he lost at a bakery when his business closed. When buses back to Montclair, where he lived with his mother and grandparents, were stopped by the riot, Billy stayed in Newark with friends.

Furr and his friends were walking through town when they saw the liquor store. It had already been broken into but had not yet been emptied. The young people helped themselves to cases of beer which they shared with passers-by.

Billy put a can in my hand, recalls Wittner. Have a beer on me, he says, but if the cops come, get rid of it and run like hell.

The police showed up and jumped out of their police cruiser, shotguns ready. Furr ran. An officer yelled at reporters to get down.

Lee kept snapping as the cops started shooting. Two bullets hit Furr in the back. Two stray bullets hit Joey Bass, 12, who was playing in the street.

An ambulance was called for Joey. There was no need to get one for Furr.

He was lying dead on the sidewalk next to a can of Colt 45.

Lee and Wittner stayed in Jersey for another day, reporting on the recovery of Joeys and Furrs’ grieving parents in Montclair. Then they returned to New York to file.

I didn’t realize I had something so awesome, Lee said. I assumed other photographers get similar things.

But few journalists were in the midst of the violence. Lees’ photo of Joey lying in a pool of blood graced the July 28 magazine cover.

It was a stripped down, dramatic and perfectly composed shot of the boy lying injured in the street, his body seemingly twisted into a question mark as if asking Why? Campion writes. A frightening detail, almost masked by the Life logo: the polished black boots of the policeman who had shot Bass, intruding into the frame.

On July 17, Newark calmed down. A firefighter and a police officer were among the 26 people who died. And 1,465 people had been arrested.

Newark, NJ police in a patrol car in July 1967. (Bud Lee)

Among them was writer and activist Amiri Baraka. He was charged with possession of an illegal weapon and resisting arrest. One of his poems was cited at trial as evidence of his violent intent. Baraka was sentenced to three years, which was overturned on appeal. Later he joked that he was arrested for having two guns and two poems.

Although many whites fled Newark, the black community survived. The election that followed these days produced the city’s first black mayor, Kenneth Gibson. Blacks have held the position ever since. A former mayor, Cory Booker, is a senator from New Jersey. The current mayor, Ras J. Baraka, is the son of Amiris.

But the scars of 1967 are still visible in Newark. And some warn that the reasons for this violence, anger, desperation, poverty and brutality are festering across America, waiting for another spark.