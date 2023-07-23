PinkyDoll sparks backlash after advertising Hollywood job amid actor and writer strikes





TikTok Live NPC streamer PinkyDoll has received backlash after revealing she was offered a gig in Hollywood despite the lawsuitSAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Over the past week, it’s been hard to avoid NPC TikTok’s livestream trend where people have earned thousands of dollars by repeating seemingly nonsensical phrases that are in no way related. Of the many people who do this, PinkyDoll became the most popular due to the time she spent doing it and apparently the amount of money she earned in a quick amount of time just by saying things like “The ice cream is so good and Balloon, pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!” again and again. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Such is the attention PinkyDoll, real name Fedha Sinon from Montreal, has received, she has now revealed she is getting offers from Hollywood. In a TikTok video, she said, “Guess who’s going to Hollywood baby! To Hollywood! Yeah, that’s your girl here, that’s your girl here.” She added: “This shit is about to burst cause when I come here I [am going to] take someone’s place. @pinkydollreal I have a lot to come for you GANG GANG and they think I was going to flop #viral #ptp #fyp #trend #foryoupage #pourtoipage #pinkydoll #hollywood However, while no one would blame PinkyDoll for any Hollywood success, her announcement came at an inopportune time for anyone looking to get into acting. At this precise time, writers and actors of Hollywood is on strike on compensation issues and concerns surrounding the growing influence of AI in the industry. This led to many movies and TV shows being halted in production until the issue was resolved. As soon as PinkyDoll announced this vague deal with Hollywood, she found herself under scrutiny and branded a “scab” for possibly crossing the picket lines unknowingly. Others agreed with the sentiment. One person wrote: “Well that was a career ending, there is no life form less than a scab.” Another added, “I mean…is anyone really surprised? TikTokers have shown that they don’t care about class solidarity and what real working people in Hollywood are fighting for. For them, the strike is just an opportunity to replace others.” A third said: “I mean. This one is hardly going to break a writers’ strike, but damn it. No one should be thrilled to cross a picket line.” However, others defended his feeling that the scab rhetoric was a step too far. One person said: “I’m sorry, but the anti-scab rhetoric I support is anti-working class and shows the privilege of being able to scold people who can’t strike.” A second said, “How does that prove she’s a scab, especially when she uses her NPC voice? She said, ‘I’m going to Hollywood, baby. Believe in yourself.” Anyone can SAY that. It doesn’t mean she was hired for any movie/tv show. Where’s the proof? What acting job?” Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

