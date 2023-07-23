Get a taste of India at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch





Come hungry, the Indian pop-up meal is served family style and there are multiple courses.

Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch/Courtesy Photo The culinary team at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch is thrilled to offer the public an epicurean journey hosted by Executive Sous Chef Manikandan Ramalingam on Wednesday evenings this summer. Chef Mani, as he is known at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, hails from southern India and brings authentic Indian flavors and prepares them for you to enjoy family style. “Family style is how meals are generally approached in India, and we wanted to provide the same experience for our guests,” Chef Mani said. Diners are greeted with a gol gappe amuse-bouche, consisting of a crispy lentil cracker with a potato filling. The second course is impressive with not only paneer tika with homemade cheese skewers and spices, but also bhopali sheek kebab with roasted ground lamb and mint. The main course offers a multitude of flavors with tandoori chicken biryani, milagu piratal with prawns, kheema barwan aloo with ground beef, tofu kadaai, coconut gateau with snow peas and kaddu subzi, all served with street paratha and saffron rice pilaf. The first course serves paneer tikka which is made with homemade cheese skewers and spices. Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch/Courtesy Photo Save room for dessert, you will have two. Kheer oats have a sweet flavor with cashews, cardamom and steel cut oats. It’s like having breakfast for dessert and it’s so delicious. Finally, you’ll finish the meal with mango lassi sprouts with low-fat yogurt, mango, and cardamom. Support local journalism Give The idea of ​​doing these weekly pop-up dinners featuring Indian food came about after the success of highlighting the country’s best dishes during the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch’s weekly Earth to Table series last summer. “We wanted our menu to be unique and we wanted to include items that our customers cannot find in any common Indian restaurant. The menu focuses more on South Indian cuisine where Chef Mani was born and raised,” said Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch Director of Catering Manu Manikandan. Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch Executive Chef Jasper Schneider is all for keeping the flavor going. “During tastings, I’ve always paid attention to the spice level and depth of food given the American palate, and Chef Jasper thinks anyone can get this kind of food, so he said ‘go ahead, go deep and cook for your palate,'” Chef Mani said. Chef Mani hails from southern India and brings the authentic flavors of his homeland to Buffalo’s at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch. Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch/Courtesy Photo Chef Mani grew up with a passion for food and pursued his dreams and attended culinary school in India, where he developed expertise in creating recipes with a fine blend of spices. He took those skills and worked in some of the best kitchens in the world. In 2006 he began working with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman before moving to properties in the US Virgin Islands, Dove Mountain, Arizona, Doha, Qatar and now Bachelor Gulch. What kind of wines do you pair with a meal like this? “When choosing wines, think about what’s in the sauce. How spicy is the dish? Korma, pasanda, tikka masala, malai these dishes use heavy cream, half and half, yogurt or coconut milk to soften the rich spices and form a thick sauce. These are great dishes for those new to Indian cooking, as the fats in the cream absorb and release the high level of spice, emphasizing the texture of slow-cooked meats,” Manikandan explained. “Plus, the cream makes it easier to pair these dishes with deeper red wines with medium tannin. Wines that seem to pair well with creamy Indian dishes have subtle brown cooking spice flavors and an elegant tangy fruitiness. Save room for dessert, Indian pop-up dinners feature two Indian classics like oatmeal kheer and mango lassi sprouts. Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch/Courtesy Photo The whole experience is unlike anything offered in the Vail Valley and makes for a special night out with friends. The Indian pop-up dinners will take place on Wednesdays from now until mid-September. The cost is $85 per person and reservations can be made between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. by calling 970-343-1168 or visiting Open Table for Buffalo’s Restaurant, and it’s listed in the Experiences section of this page.

