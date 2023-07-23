We should all watch the Graham Norton Show

Photo illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

THE WGA And SAG AFTRA Strikes over the AMPTP’s refusal to sign fair contracts for writers and actors have wiped out much of this year’s live TV slate. Will I actually see Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules walk the Emmys red carpet in September, probably wear gold color? Who knows!

Specifically, late night talk shows and variety shows (excluding Bravos Watch what’s happening live) took the biggest hit. Network essentials such as saturday night live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonAnd The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ceased production immediately after the Writers Guild of America announced its walkout in May. And before the SAG strike, film critic Bilge Olbiri highlighted on Twitter that the lack of late-night television was preventing movie stars from promoting their summer movies, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Granted, I haven’t watched late-night TV since I was in high school, when fall ons star games beer pong looked new and fun. However, over the past month I have found myself incorporating late night shows of British variety into my nightly routine, particularly The Graham Norton Show. Before I go to bed I will watch an episode or clip on YouTube and watch a bunch of British actors, musicians and generally comedians. I will laugh until my eyes close and I wake up the next morning feeling great.

In light of the current television dilemma, I urge all Americans to make this pivot.

Late Night Show Explains Why Late Night Got Dark

I would say most chat shows in the UK including The Jonathan Ross Show, The late show (The Irish version), and the now canceled Alan Carr: Talkative Manare more entertaining than anything on NBC after 11:30 p.m. But the Nortons BBC One show, in particular, represents light-hearted talk shows at their peak and shows us the kind of late-night laughs we could if we loosened up the format a bit (and probably employed more gay men). And while Hollywood stars aren’t making talk show appearances in the US or across the pond anytime soon, thankfully YouTube has a vast archive of Graham Norton videos to sustain late-night appetites for as long as the strikes last.

Since it first aired in 2007, the show has retained a genuine childish sensibility, from the naughty humor to the orange, red and purple ensemble that resembles Pee-Wees Playhouse, to a segment called The Big Red Chair where audience members must soothe the night’s guests with a funny story or else be thrown back by a giant pry bar. Most notably, viewers are spared the lengthy opening monologues that tepidly recap the pop culture and political headlines of the week.

The atmosphere of The Graham Norton Show is pure, shameless pleasure. And everyone who enters Nortons territory, from Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey to Tom Cruise, must match the hosts’ exuberance and sassiness. Whatever embarrassing photo he flashes on the screen or squealing anecdote he forces a celebrity to share, they just have to accept it or else appear like a wet blanket. Norton even pointed out on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April that its group interview format inspires celebrities to be the most charismatic and the funniest.

Indeed, in addition to Norton’s own charisma as a host, I consider the shows’ weekly format to be his magic sauce, as it allows viewers to see all the guests you’d typically watch throughout the week on an American show interact with each other. The guest queues are therefore always delightfully random, resulting in some of the funniest and most unexpected conversations. Take this episode 2012 where Nicki Minaj explains how the balloon boy prank is an important part of Barb’s mythology, while Mark Ruffalo watches her in rapture. Where clip of Olivia Colman cracking Ice Cube and Kevin Hart while explaining her awkward position in the poster for HBO The night manager. Perhaps My Favorite Celebrity Interaction I Didn’t Know I Needed Is John Cleese Tells Taylor Swift that her cat is weird.

This is not to insult any of the striking writers who work tirelessly on late-night American shows for mediocre pay. (I follow many of them on Twitter, where they remain extremely funny and witty.) However, it’s not exactly a single opinion that our current lineup of shows could be better, particularly if they didn’t all feel like slight variations on each other falling back into the same tired mold.

Most internet users seem to agree. Day hostesses, like Drew Barrymore And Kelly Clarkson (and before them, wendy williams) are enjoying more virality on social media these days than their prime-time male counterparts. In addition, Internet broadcasts like The hottest and videos of celebrities telling us what they eat for breakfast have become successful promotional materials.

All in all, I don’t know if our current late-night hosts, even the friendliest like Meyers and Colbert, will ever be able to match Norton’s buoyancy or create the kind of delightful mayhem he does on his show. But they would do well to try.

